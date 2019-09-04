The Best Body Products of 2019

Self-care is obviously important. (There’s even a hashtag.) However, carving out time to treat yourself can be difficult. We haven't seen your to-do list but assume it is as long as ours. And when you finally find a second and you’re faced with the choice of putting on a face mask or hitting the pillow, we bet you vote for sleep. We do not blame you at all. Here’s the thing, we think self care should be a part of your daily routine. You can easily stock your bathroom with beauty products that bring joy and pamper every single day. Go ahead and make time in your routine for one or all of these seven wonders. From a luxe hand lotion to a hydrating body cream to skin-loving SPF, you’ll be able to apply them anytime, reap the benefits, and not feel an ounce of guilt.

Want the scoop on even more award-winning beauty buys? Check out the best makeup, skin care, and hair products of 2019.