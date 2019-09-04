The Best Body Products of 2019
Innovative and accessible, that’s what you can expect from these smart, award-winning body products.
Self-care is obviously important. (There’s even a hashtag.) However, carving out time to treat yourself can be difficult. We haven't seen your to-do list but assume it is as long as ours. And when you finally find a second and you’re faced with the choice of putting on a face mask or hitting the pillow, we bet you vote for sleep. We do not blame you at all. Here’s the thing, we think self care should be a part of your daily routine. You can easily stock your bathroom with beauty products that bring joy and pamper every single day. Go ahead and make time in your routine for one or all of these seven wonders. From a luxe hand lotion to a hydrating body cream to skin-loving SPF, you’ll be able to apply them anytime, reap the benefits, and not feel an ounce of guilt.
Gentle Razor
Shaving with this razor is a painless experience, thanks to a protective coating on all five blades and a moisturizing strip. A tester with sensitive skin used it without shaving cream and didn’t get any nicks or irritation.
Foam Body Wash
Your shower feels more like a spa when you use this pampering body wash. A small squirt foams up into oodles of creamy lather with a rose-spiked citrus scent. Bonus: The formula doubles as shaving cream.
Softening Foot Mask
The oat and shea butters in these moisturizing booties help to repair cracked heels in only 10 minutes. We also love them to prep for at-home pedicure.
Slip-Free Hand Cream
Love Beauty and Planet Hand Creams are rich, fast-drying, and, in our book, a necessity for the dry season. We love the Shea Velvet for its delicate (and ethically sourced) sandalwood scent.
Buy It: Love Beauty and Planet Hand Creams, $4.99, Love Beauty and Planet
Soothing Body Lotion
If you have dry skin but hate the feel of a thick body cream, this nongreasy formula is for you. The blend of hydrating aloe water, soothing vitamin E, and barrier-repairing ceramides leave skin soft, smooth, and ready for winter.
Buy It: Curél Dry Skin Therapy Hydra Silk Moisturizer, $9.99, Amazon
Mineral Sunscreen
You know sunscreen is a must. But finding one you enjoy putting on, well, that’s rare. That’s why we were so impressed with this mineral formula. Wear it on your face or body; it’s oil- and fragrance-free so even people with the most sensitive skin can tolerate wearing it.
Buy It: La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Suscreen, $29.99, La Roche-Posay
Dry-Spot Treatment
Our testers loved how quickly the ceramide- and urea-enriched cream softened dry, rough heels, tough elbows, and random dry patches.
Want the scoop on even more award-winning beauty buys? Check out the best makeup, skin care, and hair products of 2019.
Comments