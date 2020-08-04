These 4 At-Home Waxing Products are Perfect for Beginners

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

I love how quick and painless shaving is. My gripe is fast regrowth. I constantly run into problems with stubble, especially in the summer when my wardrobe mainly consists of dresses. So this year, I decided to ditch my razor and give at-home waxing a go. The idea of pulling out the hair by the root sounds scary, but it can leave you smooth skin for up to a month, sometimes even longer. Waxing can actually slow the hair regrowth process if you keep up with it, according to Haven Spa esthetician and waxing expert Hannah Naranjo. “With waxing, you are pulling the hair follicle out by the root. Over time the hair will grow back slower with a finer texture,” Naranjo says.

There are lots of at-home waxes to choose from, from salon-style hard wax, which you need to warm up and pull up without a strip, and soft wax, which requires a strip for removal. As a newbie, I started with the easiest, low-risk option—preloaded wax strips that don’t need heating—and followed these pro-approved techniques.

How to Wax At-Home

Prep Your Skin

First things first: before waxing you need to let your hair grow out a little bit. Your hair should be at least 1/4-inch long so that the wax can properly adhere to each hair. Also, it’s important to avoid exfoliating a few days before you wax to prevent irritation. “Do not wax if you're on retinol, Differin, Accutane, or anything else that makes your skin more sensitive and fragile,” Naranjo warns. She also stresses the importance of working with skin that is clean, dry, and free of all products. Sprinkling corn starch over the area you are waxing will help absorb extra moisture on the skin, making it easier for the wax to adhere correctly.

Do a Spot Test

Before attempting to wax an entire area, it’s important to do a spot test to make sure you don’t have any reactions to the product formula. “Follow the instructions to test the product on a small section of the area you want to treat. If you don’t experience any adverse effects, it is safe to proceed with the full application,” says Nad’s brand expert and ambassador Natalie Ismiel.

Apply the Wax

Follow the golden rule: Always apply the wax in the direction of hair growth. For hard wax, you’ll apply it directly onto the skin and then let it cool and harden. For pre-loaded strips or soft wax that needs to be covered with a strip, you should also apply pressure along the strip in the direction of hair growth to make sure it sticks to the hairs you are trying to remove. This was the part that I found the hardest because the hair on the back of my legs grows in so many different directions. For that reason, I found that pre-loaded strips were easier for me because I could just place the strip over the hair without having to use a mirror to apply a hard wax on areas I couldn’t see. On smaller areas like my upper lip and bikini line, I found that a hard, melting wax was easier to manage because I could control exactly where the wax was applied. Also, even though you might want to cover a large area with wax to avoid the pain of pulling off a lot of strips, it’s safer to work in small sections, about two- or three-inch squares at a time, Naranjo says.

Pull in the Opposite Direction

Once the wax or strip has firmly adhered to your skin, make sure you hold the skin directly under the wax or strip very taut before pulling the wax off in the opposite direction. “This ensures the hair is lifted swiftly and comfortably from the root,” Ismiel says. Because it can be very easy to damage your skin if done incorrectly, you should take your time and watch YouTube videos if you are unsure about the proper technique. I found it helpful to just rip the strip off without any hesitation so I didn’t psych myself out. In my experience, worrying about the pain was actually worse than the pain itself.

Soothe the Skin

Immediately after waxing, use a soothing serum or oil like coconut oil to calm the skin, avoiding products with added fragrances or dyes. I like to use coconut oil ($7.50, Target), but many at-home waxing kits also come with their own post-wax soothing cloths as serums as well. After that, you should avoid the sun and let your skin rest for at least 24 hours. Ismiel advises against working out, soaking in a tub or jacuzzi, or anything with high heat in general since the areas you waxed will still be sensitive. Last but not least, exfoliating your skin every day and avoiding shaving between waxes will help prevent irritation and ingrown hairs.

After learning the proper techniques, I set off to try as many home waxing kits as I could. Below are some of my favorites for waxing beginners.