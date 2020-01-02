5 Baking Soda Beauty Hacks You Can Use in a Pinch

We’re willing to bet that there’s currently a box of baking soda sitting in your pantry and refrigerator. But there should be one in your bathroom too. Along with being a staple ingredient for cleaning and baking purposes, it can also be used in a variety of ways in your beauty routine.

“Baking soda, chemically known as sodium bicarbonate, can be a great ingredient to add to your beauty routine because its alkaline properties make it versatile and a little goes a long way,” says green-beauty expert Jenny Duranski, owner and founder of Lena Rose Beauty, Chicago’s first green-beauty boutique and spa. Think of it this way: When used in cooking or cleaning, a small amount creates a chemical reaction with acids to help food rise or clean a surface. It’s the same in beauty—you only need a small amount to be effective, she says. And let’s not forget to mention how affordable an ingredient it is. Below, Duranksi shares five ways to use the multitasker for your hair, skin, and more.