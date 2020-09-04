The Ultimate 4-Step Facial You Can Do at Home

For anyone who has a concern with their complexion, a trip to the spa can be a skin-saver. You can get a customized treatment that improves your appearance and makes you feel like a million bucks, too. Plus, spas usually offer relaxing music, dim light, and a cozy robe for the ultimate feeling of relaxation. However, an appointment can be pricey (some treatments cost hundreds of dollars), and right now, during a pandemic, the best thing you can do is stay at home unless it's an absolutely necessary errand, like going to the grocery store. But thankfully, you can give yourself an effective treatment without leaving the house. (Yes, really.) So light your favorite candles, put on your coziest pajamas, and get ready to do a facial without spending a fortune from the comfort of your own bathroom.

Image zoom Lordn/Getty Images

Step 1: Cleanse

Start by washing any dirt, oil, and makeup off your face and neck. (For best results, try the expert-recommended double-cleansing method. You want to make sure you're not using something that is going to dry out your skin. "If your cleanser dehydrates the skin cells, then all of the products afterward have to do repair work," says Renée Rouleau, an aesthetician based in Austin, Texas. She suggests something low- foaming and sulfate-free like her Moisture Protecting Cleanser ($38, Renée Rouleau).

Step 2: Mask

Step 3: Massage

One of the best parts of a professional treatment that's often skipped at home is the facial massage. It increases blood flow and helps get rid of puffiness, Astarita says. To start, prep your face and neck with facial oil, like the Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Face Oil ($40, Sephora). Seep your fingers (or a specialized tool such as a gua sha stone) across your face then down the neck. Move horizontally—from the chin to the ear, under the eye to the temple, and the side of the nose to top of the cheek—then vertically down the neck. Repeat five times on each side of your face, then remove the excess oil with a soft cloth.

Step 4: Moisturize