7 Beauty Ingredients That Reduce Skin Inflammation, According to Dermatologists

We’ll get to the good stuff in a second, but before we do, let’s start with the basics. What exactly is inflammation, and how does it show up in your skin? “Simply put, inflammation is your body’s natural response to anything that’s gone off track,” explains New York City dermatologist Marnie Nussbaum, M.D. “It’s a built-in defense mechanism activated within your body to fight off foreign bacteria, viruses, irritants, and injuries.” When talking about skin, things like topical triggers (allergic reactions or dryness) and big-picture internal issues (stress and a poor diet) can trigger inflammation. There are also general inflammatory skin conditions, like rosacea and eczema, says Claire Chang, M.D., board-certified dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City; both of which can be exacerbated by those aforementioned lifestyle factors, she adds.

Regardless of the underlying cause, inflammation will often show up the same way, namely redness, itchiness, and swelling. Taking a holistic approach and trying to address the internal components is definitely a great idea, but you can also rely on certain topical ingredients to help immediately reduce and alleviate inflammation. Below, skin docs weigh in on seven of the best anti-inflammatory ingredients, plus the skin-care products containing them.