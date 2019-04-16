4 Acne Products That Stop Breakouts in Record Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Breakouts are unpredictable and, thanks to hormones and stress, hard to outgrow (yes, even as an adult). Your diet is a factor too. When pimples pop up, resist the urge to pick; picking slows the healing process and can lead to scarring. Reach for one of these gentle but hardworking pore-clearing treatments instead. Each one is designed to treat problem spots without stripping or irritating the rest of your complexion.

1. Patch

Medicated mini bandages are a deterrent for pore pickers (You know who you are.) Each adhesive dot contains a potent mix of blemish-banishing ingredients; apply to the pimple before bed and let it spot-treat overnight. These on-trend acne treatments also travel well–slip a few into a carry on bag to manage breakouts on the go.

2. Mask

Some clay masks can make skin feel tight and dried out, but this formula purifies skin with gentle tea tree oil. Use it to spot-treat trouble areas or as an all-over face mask to minimize pores and calm skin down.

3. Pen

Think of this little pen as the acne-fighting equivalent of a stain-removal stick. It includes benzoyl peroxide as an active ingredient, which clears up blemishes in a jiffy.

4. LED Light

Acne treatment options have really expanded, even in drugstores. Hold this LED (light-emitting diode) device on a pimple: The blue light kills bacteria and the red light reduces inflammation. Use it three times per day until the blemish is gone.