The Best Beauty Acids for Every Skin Concern

Glycolic acid, derived from sugarcane, is one of the most popular alpha hydroxy acids, a class of acids known for exfoliation. This multitasker sloughs off dead cells, boosts collagen growth and lightens dark spots, so it’s ideal for treating signs of aging, says Kenneth Howe, M.D., at Wexler Dermatology in NYC.

Use a serum or pad with 10-15 percent glycolic acid two to three times a week at night. This is your exfoliation step, so skip any other scrubs.

Buy It: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum, $39.99, L’Oréal Paris