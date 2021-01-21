Why I Won’t Spend a Night without My Silk Pillowcase 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.

My bedroom is essentially a curated relaxation installation. My elaborate surroundings include blackout curtains, a weighted blanket, and an amethyst geode by my bed. It's a whole thing because I am a transformed insomniac. But, I am a transformed insomniac who no longer has to use heat tools every morning to fix my bedhead because I sleep on a silk pillowcase. This simple, luxe upgrade will take your beauty sleep to the next level, and it's just as fantastic for your skin as it is for your hair. Here's why it's become an integral part of my sleep setup.

Silk Pillowcases Help Prevent Wrinkles

"Don't underestimate the effect of rough sheets on your face," dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D., says. She prefers using "something smooth to reduce strain and sleep creasing on the skin." Plastic surgeon Jennifer Levine, M.D., agrees and adds that one cause of wrinkles is your sleep position. "The mechanical action of sleeping on your face causes wrinkles that are not in the location of the average wrinkle," Dr. Levine says. She recommends that her patients use silk pillowcases to combat this, as they are "smoother and do not cause as much stress on the skin."

Silk Pillowcases Are Good For Your Hair

Hairstylist Scott Fabian of Sally Hershberger NOMAD says that silk pillowcases eliminate friction. Why is that great for hair? "It's a softer, silky surface for your hair while you sleep," he says. Other pillowcase materials tend to be a little rougher on hair. Silk pillowcases are especially "great for blondes and really great for double processed hair (like platinum hair) because it provides a soft, smooth surface," he adds. This kind of surface gives you glideability as you toss and turn throughout the night, providing far less opportunity for breakage.

Silk Pillowcases Can Help Hot Sleepers

"Silk is a cooler fabric, so it's good for those who tend to get warm as they sleep," Fabian says. I can report that when I wear my hair in its au natural state of curly when I'm on a tropical vacation, I don't overheat while I sleep and can get a second or third day out of my style if I remember to pack a silk pillowcase. They're great to stash even in a carry-on, as they take up little precious real estate.

It's Good to Have a Spare

Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., says "it's important to change your pillowcase regularly to prevent a buildup of oil, dirt, sweat, and makeup that can negatively impact your skin." If your face rubs up against a dirty pillow, it can cause skin irritation, inflammation, and even block your pores, he adds. Dr. Zeichner advises changing your pillowcase at least once weekly. "If you sweat a lot at night, don't wash your face regularly before bed, or forget to take off your makeup, you should change your pillowcase more regularly," he advises. He says to change your pillowcase right away if you see any visible soiling on it.

Here, I've tested several silk pillowcases to find the best ones on the market. These are my favorites.