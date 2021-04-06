9 Beloved Beauty Products You Need from the Sephora Spring Savings Event

If you're into hair care at all (or even if you're not), you've probably heard of Dyson's hair dryer. And though it is pricey, professional hairstylists and everyday users swear by it. This option has multiple heat and speed settings to prevent any damage to your tresses. It comes with five attachments for easy styling, including a gentle dryer, wide-tooth comb, diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator. One 5-star buyer writes that you should "believe the hype," when it comes to this product. "Hands down, the best blow dryer I’ve ever used. My hair is smooth, bouncy, and healthy in far less time than another dryer would take. Highly recommend." Whenever this hair dryer goes on sale, it sells out fast, so make sure you buy it if you've been dreaming about it.

