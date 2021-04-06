9 Beloved Beauty Products You Need from the Sephora Spring Savings Event

While you're busy spring cleaning your home to prepare for a new season, you'll want to make sure you also get rid of the forgotten or expired beauty items you have. (Come on, there has to be at least one mascara or an old moisturizer somewhere in the back of your cabinet.) And after you've parsed through all of your goodies, treat yourself with a few new items from Sephora's Spring Savings Event going on from Friday, April 9, to Monday, April 19, both in-store and online. To take advantage of these deals, you'll need to be a Sephora Beauty Insider member. It's completely free to sign up, and all you have to do is fill out your information on the Sephora website. The amount you can save and the date you can start shopping depends on your status as a Sephora Beauty Insider, and that's determined by how much you spend at the retailer.
Beginning this Friday, Rouge members can save 20%, VIB members get a 15% discount starting Tuesday, April 13, and Insider members get to begin saving 10% off on Thursday, April 15. If you're shopping on the Sephora website, use the code OMGSPRING at checkout to receive your discount. Along with these savings, all Sephora Collection items will be discounted by 30% for rewards members from April 9 to 19, with no code needed.
Of course, there are plenty of affordable products that work well, but this is a big, annual sale, so it's a perfect time to splurge on the pricier products you've always wanted to try. To give you some ideas of what to add to your cart, here are nine top-rated goods worth the price.
Drunk Elephant has a variety of top-rated skincare products targeted at various concerns. The brand just released an exfoliating serum to add to your anti-aging routine. The formula features lactic acid and peptides to smooth and brighten your complexion. Plus, the product is safe to use in the morning and night to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Buy It: Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum ($82)
If you're into hair care at all (or even if you're not), you've probably heard of Dyson's hair dryer. And though it is pricey, professional hairstylists and everyday users swear by it. This option has multiple heat and speed settings to prevent any damage to your tresses. It comes with five attachments for easy styling, including a gentle dryer, wide-tooth comb, diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator. One 5-star buyer writes that you should "believe the hype," when it comes to this product. "Hands down, the best blow dryer I’ve ever used. My hair is smooth, bouncy, and healthy in far less time than another dryer would take. Highly recommend." Whenever this hair dryer goes on sale, it sells out fast, so make sure you buy it if you've been dreaming about it.
Buy It: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399)
Dark circles are no match for this under-eye color corrector. All you need to do is dab a small amount of the brightener under your eye (with just your finger). Then, apply the rest of your makeup and you'll have a brighter, more illuminated look. It comes in two shades: light to medium and medium to deep. Plus, Becca Cosmetics is sadly shutting down this year, and you'll want to get this brightener while it's still available.
Buy It: Becca Cosmetics Under Eye Brightening Corrector ($32)
While we're still wearing face masks, you'll want to make sure your eyebrows are looking their best. This brow pencil gives you hair-like strokes for flawless eyebrows without the hassle. (Seriously, even if you struggle with filling in your brows, you'll be able to use this tool easily.) The retractable pencil has a spoolie at the end for brushing and shaping and comes in 12 shades.
Buy It: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($23)
Olaplex is truly a hair saver for anyone, but especially those with dry, damaged strands. (The shampoo and conditioner have been a miracle for my color-treated tresses.) This product strengthens your strands and leaves them looking and feeling healthy. Plus, it's safe for all hair types. Use it on damp hair (or after applying the No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment) and leave the product on for at least 10 minutes. Wash and style your hair like normal, and you'll feel how soft and shiny your tresses are. You can use the hair perfector two-to-three times per week.
Buy It: Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector ($28)
The warmer months are the perfect time to skip the foundation and try something lighter, especially when you're wearing a face covering. This color corrector goes on green and turns beige when you rub it in. It's ideal for covering up redness (my mom swears by it) and is hydrating. It also has SPF 30 to protect your skin from the sun. One 5-star buyer writes, "I have rosacea and some ache scaring, [and] this minimized the redness, hydrates, and left a natural glow." Another purchaser gives the item a perfect rating and notes, "The most amazing thing about this is that it literally stays all day long. I can't believe it lasts so long and doesn't budge."
Buy It: Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 ($52)
These shadows are super pigmented and don't budge. Plus, each one has a label underneath it, including crease, blend, and inner corner, so you know exactly where to place each shadow. The glam palette is perfect for creating gorgeous looks for nights out, but there are other color combinations on the Sephora website to shop.
Buy It: Natasha Denona Glam Eyeshadow Palette ($65)
Retinol should be a staple in just about everyone's skincare regimen as it reduces the appearance of fine lines and helps brighten your skin tone. This overnight eye mask is made with avocado, retinol, and coffeeberry to reduce puffiness and get rid of dark under-eye circles. One 5-star buyer notes that they "love" the eye mask and shares, "It's really hydrating, and when I wake up, my face has a certain glow/even texture that I haven't experienced with other products."
Buy It: Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask ($42)
If it's been a few years since you've invested in new makeup brushes, then it's time to upgrade with this set. The pack comes with six vegan brushes, including a brush for foundation, blush, concealer, eye shadow, eye crease, and eyebrow. It also comes with a carrying case for easy storage and travel.
Buy It: Sephora Collection Pro 6-Piece Brush Set ($85)