Sephora Is Launching a Month-Long Savings Event for Members in December

There will be four sales with deals on your favorite products—here's what you need to know.

Right now, you're probably preoccupied with all the great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals going on, but you'll want to save some of your holiday budget for December. Sephora just announced the first-ever Sephorathon, a month-long event with discounts on your favorite beauty products. There will be four offerings from December 3, 2020, to January 1, 2021, with oodles of markdowns and promotions. But, you'll need to be a Sephora Beauty Insider rewards member to take advantage of them, so if you're not already, make sure you create an account. Here's what you need to know about Sephorathon, so you can get the beauty lover, whether that's you or someone special, everything on their wish list.

Dollar Savings Offer

The first event will go from Thursday, December 3, through Wednesday, December 9. With the code 2020SAVE, you'll get a one-time discount on your purchase. Rouge members receive $25 off $75, VIB gets $20 off $75, and Insider gets $15 off $75.

Point Multiplier

From Thursday, December 10, through Wednesday, December 16, members get more points for every dollar spent. (Reminder: Every $1 spent is 1 point.) If you're Rouge, you'll get 4 times the points per dollar, VIB will receive 3 times the points, and Insider gets twice as many points.

Super Saturday

The third promotion is a one-day-only deal on Saturday, December 19. All Beauty Insider members can win an eGift card worth $100 or $10. You can either go in-store and play a scratcher game to try and win or do a virtual scratch-off online. For the $100 gift card, there will be one winner in each store and one online. And for the $10 gift certificate, there will be 100 winners in each store and 100 online.

Sale on Sale

The final offer is from Sunday, December 20, through Friday, January 1, where you can get an extra 20% off all items on sale. VIB and Rouge get the discount with the code SAVEFIRST from December 20 through Friday, December 25. Insiders can use the code MAJORSALE from Saturday, December 26 through January 1 for the same discount.