10 Sephora Gift Sets to Buy for the Beauty Lover This Holiday Season
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, I'm partially talking about Christmas, but I'm also talking about the fact that Sephora has already launched a bunch of its beauty gift sets that make for perfect presents. Every holiday season, Sephora drops dozens of gift sets featuring skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrances. What makes these kits so coveted is that they retail for far less than they're worth, they feature popular products in smaller sizes to sample before you splurge, and they're limited-edition, so once they sell out, they're gone. And this year, they're likely to be more sought-after than ever due to the anticipated gift shortage, which means you should start your holiday shopping now.
- Best Hair Care Gift Set: Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials
- Best Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set: Dr. Jart+ Cica Rescue Kit
- Best Beauty Gift Set with Black-Owned Brands: Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Set
- Best Lip Color Gift Set: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
- Best Clean Skincare Gift Set: Farmacy Farmer's Market Kit Farm-Fresh Skincare Bestsellers
- Best Blush Gift Set: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Trio
- Best Eyeshadow Stick Gift Set: Laura Mercier Mini Shimmer & Glow Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Set
- Best Perfume Gift Set: Sephora Favorites Bestsellers Perfume Sampler Set
- Best Luxury Gift Set: Sephora Favorites LUXE—The Elevated-Essentials Collection
- Best Hand Cream Gift Set: Caudalie Moisturizing Hand Cream Trio
If you head to the Sephora website, you'll see pages upon pages of options, which is why I, a beauty fanatic and a Sephora Rouge Beauty Insider, found nine of the best gift sets you can buy. You'll find a variety of options here, including a kit to repair your hair, an anti-aging skincare kit, a best-selling lipstick kit, and more. Some of these online gift sets are limited edition, many of them will sell out, and all of these kits will ensure the beauty lover in your life (yourself included!) will have a very happy holiday season.
Best Hair Care Gift Set
Currently, Olapex is the hottest brand in hair care. The top-rated, super-popular products area a must-have for anyone, especially those with color-treated hair. (I swear by the shampoo and conditioner to nourish my strands.) This kit, an $84 value, includes: the shampoo, conditioner, hair perfector, and bonding oil. The hair perfector is a strengthening hair mask you can use several times, and the bonding oil can be used on damp or dry hair to protect and eliminate frizz. One buyer, who gives the set a 5-star review, raves, "This set is changing my life. My hair hasn't been this happy since I was a kid! I would absolutely recommend."
Best Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set
Soothe your dry, ruddy complexion with this collection that includes the beloved Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment that my mom uses daily. The set also features the Tiger Grass Calming Mist, Tiger Grass Serum, and Tiger Grass Cream to complete your anti-aging skincare routine. The products, which are worth $71, contain jartbiome to strengthen skin, Centella to soothe, and cicabond to rebuild.
Best Beauty Gift Set with Black-Owned Brands:
Support Black-owned beauty brands with this variety kit that's worth $124 and features a full-size lipstick and mascara. It includes: the PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick in Omi, adwoa beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment, BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Hair Oil Everyday Gloss, FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara, Fenty Skin Mini Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform, and Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask. One buyer gives the set a 5-star review and writes, "I'm so glad that I got this box, it's a great way to try a bunch of brands without breaking the bank."
Best Lip Color Gift Set
Charlotte Tilbury is another trending beauty brand right now. This kit, worth $71, comes with four products in Charlotte's most iconic shade: Pillow Talk. TikTok user @annaytime, a former corporate buyer for Sephora, "loves" this kit because it comes with a full-size lip liner, a mini lipstick, and two mini lip glosses.
Best Clean Skincare Gift Set
This group of products that are valued at $52 from clean beauty brand Farmacy is a must-have for anyone with sensitive skin. This kit comes with four of Farmacy's best-sellers: the Honey Potion renewing antioxidant hydration mask, the Daily Greens oil-free gel moisturizer, the Very Cherry bright 15% clean vitamin C serum, and the Green Clean makeup meltaway cleansing balm. (By the way, the cleansing balm is ideal for removing makeup.)
Best Blush Gift Set
One pleased purchaser gives this trio a 5-star review and raves, "These are truly the most beautiful blushes in Sephora. They are pigmented and blend out beautifully," so you know these products have to be good. The kit includes three liquid blushes in the shades: Bliss, Hope, and Peace. Pair this with a Rare Beauty highlighter for a luminous look.
Best Eyeshadow Stick Gift Set
I was gifted the Caviar Stick Trio this past year, and I use one of the shades every single day. They're great as a base for the rest of your eye look and also look beautiful by themselves. This trio (worth $78) comes with three high-pigmented shades: Cocoa, Amethyst, and Copper.
Best Perfume Gift Set
This group, valued at $118, might be the best gift set on this list. Not only does it come with 13 of Sephora's best-selling fragrances, but it also comes with a sweet deal. You choose your favorite perfume, take the scent certificate that comes with your purchase, and you can redeem it for the full-size version at any location in the United States or through the website.
Best Luxury Gift Set
The luxury fan in your life will be thrilled with this set (worth $96) that's filled with a variety of expensive brands. This group of six products includes samples of: Christophe Robin Volume Shampoo Paste with Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts, Tatcha The Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne, Guerlain L'Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer, Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8® Face Moisturizer, and Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick in 70 Le Nu. One buyer who gives the kit a 5-star review writes, "I love this set. All products are great and have decent sizes."
Best Hand Cream Gift Set
Winter can wreak havoc on your skin, especially now that we're washing and sanitizing constantly. This trio of hand and nail creams will moisturize your dry, cracked skin and leave them super smooth, thanks to grape seed oil, grape seed polyphenols, and shea butter. The affordable kit, which is worth $25, is a great stocking stuffer idea.