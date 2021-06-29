Razor Subscriptions Make It Simple To Know When To Replace Your Razor Blades
This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
As far as hair removal methods go, I generally stick to shaving. I tried out at-home waxing for the first time last year, and while I definitely love that hair grows back slower when you wax, I prefer shaving because of how low-maintenance (and painless) it is. During the summer months, when my legs are on full display, I shave three times a week, but when I wear jeans or leggings (or I'm feeling lazy), I only shave once a week. I can go as long as a month before I notice that my razor starts losing its edge. When my skin gets a little bit irritated, and my razor doesn't seem to pick up as much hair as it used to, I know it's time to put on a fresh blade cartridge. Still, I wondered if maybe there were other tell-tale signs that my blade had become dull and needed replacing. So, I reached out to New York City dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., for his advice.
- Best Subscription Razor for the Best Shave: Billie Starter Kit ($9, Billie)
- Best Subscription Razor for the Most Flexible Plan: Athena Club The Razor Kit ($9, Athena Club)
- Best Subscription Razor for Sensitive Skin: Joy + Glee Starter Kit ($10, Joy + Glee)
- Best Subscription Razor for Beginners: Gillette Venus Starter Kit ($7, Gillette Venus)
Zeichner says that replacing your razor blade regularly is important because blades become dull over time, which can make it more likely that you might cut yourself when you shave. Using a dull blade can also cause razor burn and might increase your risk of developing skin irritation, razor bumps, or even infections if you nick or cut the skin. "When the blade is dull, it does not cut the hair as smoothly or evenly. This means more pressure applied to the skin, which can cause trauma," Zeichner says. "Additionally, when the hair is not cut evenly, it increases your chances of developing ingrown hairs."
So just how often should you be replacing your blades? Zeichner recommends replacing your blade every one to three weeks, depending on the number of times per week that you are shaving and the area of skin being shaved. "Larger areas, with thicker, more dense hair will cause the blade to become dull quicker. So shaving the legs will likely mean quicker blade replacements than shaving the underarms or multiple areas," Zeichner says. I'm notoriously guilty of using a razor blade for longer than three weeks because I can't tell when the blade gets dull. Zeichner says that "if you start to feel the blade dragging against the skin and pulling the hairs, it's time to replace your razor."
Because I'm an infrequent shaver, I don't always keep a ton of spare blade cartridges on hand. So when I notice that my blade is dull and needs to be switched out, I have to choose between using the dull blade or just skipping my shave altogether. My tried-and-true solution to never using a dull blade again is signing up for a razor subscription. Not only are razor subscriptions great for someone who shaves all the time, but they're also convenient for infrequent shavers like me because when I notice that my blade has become dull, I know I'll always have plenty of extras for replacing. Razor subscriptions are also ideal because you can customize the frequency of refills, and you get to pick the color of your razor handle.
To sign up for a subscription, you begin by ordering a starter kit, which usually includes a reusable handle, one or two blade cartridges, and a hook that you can use to hang your razor in the shower. Then, you can customize your subscription and select how often you would like to receive replacement cartridges (they have a questionnaire to help guide you through your selections). At check out, you just pay for the starter kit. You will be charged automatically for all refills once they ship to you, but you can also pause or cancel your membership at any time. It's also worth noting that most (if not all) subscriptions offer free shipping for your starter kit and all refill shipments!
For me signing up for a razor subscription was a no-brainer. It's much more convenient than going to the store to stock up on blade cartridges, and I always have plenty of spares on hand when I notice that my razor isn't gliding smoothly anymore. Below, shop four affordable subscription options for all of your shaving needs.
Related Items
Best Subscription Razor for the Best Shave
The Billie Starter Kit includes one reusable handle (you get to pick the color), two-blade cartridges, and a magnetic razor holder. After that, you'll get four refill blades every one, two, or three months, depending on the frequency you shave (they'll ask you that question during the check-out process). Billie's five-bladed cartridges are embedded with charcoal shave soap for an extra smooth glide across your skin. I love this razor because it's so great for removing patches of thick, coarse hair, which is super helpful when I shave my legs.
Optional Add-Ons: Wonder Wipes, Shave Cream, Dry-Bye Body Lotion, and Razor Travel Case
Refills: $9 for four-blade cartridges
Buy It: Billie Starter Kit ($9, Billie)
Best Subscription Razor for the Most Flexible Plan
If you're looking for flexibility in your refill schedule, Athena Club is for you. Included in your starter kit are one reusable handle (again, you get to pick the color), two-blade cartridges, and a magnetic shower hook. The first refill shipment arrives one month after your starter kit, but the delivery schedule is up to you: you can choose both the number of blade cartridges and the frequency of delivery. So, if you only shave once a week, you can choose to receive four blades every three months or 12 blades every nine months. If you shave every day, you can choose to receive four blades every month or 12 blades every three months. It's really up to you and your scheduling preferences.
Optional Add-Ons: Cloud Shave Foam, Creamy Body Wash, and Dewy Body Lotion
Refills: $2 - $3 per blade cartridge (Depending on your refill schedule)
Buy It: Athena Club The Razor Kit ($9, Athena Club)
Best Subscription Razor for Sensitive Skin
With the Joy + Glee Starter Kit, you get a pink or teal reusable handle, two-blade cartridges, and a shower hook. Similar to other subscription plans, each refill includes four replacement cartridges, and you can choose to receive refill shipments every one, two, or three months. The handle has a non-slip grip, so you can shave without having to worry about the razor slipping out of your hand. Each five-bladed cartridge is designed with a "lubastrip" to help avoid any skin irritation and give you the smoothest shave possible. So if you have sensitive skin, give this razor a try.
Optional Add-Ons: The Shave Gel and The Shave Mousse
Refills: $9 for four-blade cartridges
Buy It: Joy + Glee Starter Kit ($10, Joy + Glee)
Best Subscription Razor for Beginners
If you're new to shaving, then Gillette Venus' Starter Kit is perfect for you. It includes everything you need for your first shave: a mint-colored reusable handle, one blade cartridge, a shower book, and a mini shave gel (all for just $7). Then, you can select to receive refill cartridges every one, two, or three months. The "Extra Smooth" five-bladed cartridge has a water-activated ribbon of moisture, which protects against any nicks or cuts. The razor's pivoting head design makes it easy to shave all of your body's curves.
Optional Add Ons: Pure By Gillette Venus Shaving Cream and Snap Travel Handle
Refills: $18 for four blades
Buy It: Gillette Venus Starter Kit ($7, Gillette Venus)