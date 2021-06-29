Razor Subscriptions Make It Simple To Know When To Replace Your Razor Blades

As far as hair removal methods go, I generally stick to shaving. I tried out at-home waxing for the first time last year, and while I definitely love that hair grows back slower when you wax, I prefer shaving because of how low-maintenance (and painless) it is. During the summer months, when my legs are on full display, I shave three times a week, but when I wear jeans or leggings (or I'm feeling lazy), I only shave once a week. I can go as long as a month before I notice that my razor starts losing its edge. When my skin gets a little bit irritated, and my razor doesn't seem to pick up as much hair as it used to, I know it's time to put on a fresh blade cartridge. Still, I wondered if maybe there were other tell-tale signs that my blade had become dull and needed replacing. So, I reached out to New York City dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., for his advice.