3 Products That Are Way Cheaper If You Buy the Men’s Version

Unfortunately, there is a gender equality gap that exists in our country. (The World Economic Forum, an international organization that's goal is to improve the state of the world, publishes a Global Gender Gap Report every year that offers an in-depth look at the issue.) That inequality is seen in many parts of our lives, including in the product we buy. In 2015, the New York City Department of Affairs released a study about how much consumer goods cost, depending on whether they're designed for male or female customers. Across 30 of 35 categories, products aimed at women cost more, often for no reason. The extra cost of these products is usually referred to as the "pink tax." On average, these personal care products cost 7% more when designed for women (pretty packaging, marketing, and fragrances play significant roles in this). But a 7% hike? Is that fair? In many cases, there's no scientific reason to buy products designed for women, outside of personal preference. You can save a chunk of change by only buying products aimed at men or products that don't seem to have much of a gendered advertisement at all. Here are a few well-reviewed men's or unisex products to consider next time you're ready to stock up.