Until I found myself prepping for life after a mastectomy, it never occurred to me what sort of bra I would need after surgery. Most of the bras I found early in my research looked very medical, but I was convinced there were better, more attractive options for the recovery process and beyond. "Most women don't know all of the different stages and different types of bras that you'll need through that journey," says Laura Tempesta, sports bra expert and founder of Bravolution. "After a mastectomy, there's limited shoulder mobility, sensitivity around your scars, sensitivity if you had lymph nodes removed, and then if you have drains, there could be sensitivity with them. Generally, right after surgery, most patients are getting their bras from a proper medical supply store or from their surgeon, but once they're released to wear a standard bra, there are so many options available."