Pearls Are Popular Again—Here's How to Wear Them to Look Fresh and Modern

Diamonds will always be a girl's best friend, but right now, there's a different gemstone you should be rocking with your jewelry. "Pearls are very in right now, but not the way your Grandma wore them," says Nicole Wegman, founder of Ring Concierge, a fine jeweler based in New York City. "Unexpected pearl pieces, like hoops, are fresh and young. I also love pearl pieces set in yellow gold with diamond accents to help them feel contemporary and less prim." Before you go out and purchase a pretty pearl piece, there are a few important things to know about the gem.