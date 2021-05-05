Pearls Are Popular Again—Here's How to Wear Them to Look Fresh and Modern
Diamonds will always be a girl's best friend, but right now, there's a different gemstone you should be rocking with your jewelry. "Pearls are very in right now, but not the way your Grandma wore them," says Nicole Wegman, founder of Ring Concierge, a fine jeweler based in New York City. "Unexpected pearl pieces, like hoops, are fresh and young. I also love pearl pieces set in yellow gold with diamond accents to help them feel contemporary and less prim." Before you go out and purchase a pretty pearl piece, there are a few important things to know about the gem.
"Pearls are very delicate and can break," Wegman warns. "I recommend them in earrings and necklaces, which receive less wear and tear, over rings and bracelets. If you purchase a pearl ring, be sure to select a style that properly protects and secures the pearl, and to remove it before any strenuous activity," she adds. Also, when you're cleansing your pieces, make sure you're sticking with warm water and gentle dish soap. "Do not use jewelry cleaner or anything abrasive on pearls, as it will ruin their luster," Wegman says.
Now that you know how to shop and take care of your pearls, here are seven beautiful pieces of jewelry to shop now.
Pearl Hoops
"Hoops are a fresh and modern way to wear pearls," Wegman says. She adds that these graduated hoops are perfect for making an unexpected statement. They come in two sizes: small, at 21 millimeters; and large, at 34 millimeters.
Buy It: Graduated Pearl Hoops (from $198, Ring Concierge)
Pearl Necklace
This delicate 14-karat gold necklace features one 15-millimeter pearl in the center. One 5-star buyer writes that it's the "Perfect everyday layering piece."
Buy It: Baroque Freshwater Pearl Chain Necklace ($125, Lele Sadoughi)
Pearl Ring
Amanda He, the founder of Poppy Finch, uses recycled metals and re-purposed gemstones in many of his pieces for sustainability. This unique ring has a 14-karat gold band with two small freshwater pearls at each end.
Buy It: Poppy Finch Gold Pearl Ring ($150, Net-a-Porter)
Pearl and Diamond Huggies
A bit of sparkle, like the diamonds in these earrings, looks gorgeous with pearls. The 12-millimeter huggies have four pearls and four diamonds on each earring and come in two options: yellow gold and white gold. "I personally love pearls with yellow gold for a casual look," Wegman explains. "However, when it comes to formal jewelry, opt for white gold, especially for brides."
Buy It: Pearl + Diamond Huggies ($298, Ring Concierge)
Mother of Pearl Locket
This modern locket is perfect for keeping a loved one close. (You can also choose to get the inside of the locket engraved with their name.) The sterling silver chain has an 18-karat gold layer with an 18-millimeter mother of pearl center.
Buy It: Pearl Round Locket Necklace ($195, Mejuri)
Pearl Anklet
Anklets are the ultimate accessory for spring and summer. This piece is about 10 inches in diameter and features freshwater pearls all around. The lobster-style clasp is 22-karat gold-plated and adds up to 1½ inches to the anklet.
Buy It: Nest Baroque Pearl Beaded Anklet ($95, Saks Fifth Avenue)
Pearl Bracelet
Not only is this bracelet beautiful, but it's also on sale for nearly half off. The 14-karat yellow gold chain features seven freshwater pearls. One pleased buyer gave the bracelet a 5-star reviewer and writes, "This is so pretty, super delicate, dainty."
Buy It: Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Bracelet ($148, originally $295, Bloomingdale's)