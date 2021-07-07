Stay Fresh All Summer Long with Natural Deodorants

Humble Natural Deodorant

What I love about this brand is the plethora of scents available! I have used both their Original and Vegan & Sensitive Formulas. It's a solid white deodorant that has a soothing and creamy feel. Keep in mind that some of us experience sensitivity when baking soda is the driving performance ingredient in deodorants. I had a chance to speak with Humble's director of research and development, Audra Rodgers, who shared a key difference between the two formulas. Although baking soda is one of the main ingredients of the Original Formula, the Vegan & Sensitive Formula has magnesium hydroxide because there is "a slightly lower pH than baking soda," Audra shared. "Magnesium hydroxide has its own unique properties that make it ideal for a product formulated for sensitive skin." I highly recommend trying at least two so you can alternate between the energy you feel. Hands down, Mountain Lavender and Morrocan Rose are my favorites!

Buy It: Original Formula Moroccan Rose Deodorant ($10, Humble)