7 Winter Nail Polish Colors That Are Holiday Party Ready

We’ve already started decorating for the holidays and listening to Christmas music, so it’s only natural that our seasonal mani shade is on our minds. This year’s winter wonderland of nail polishes includes a lot of what you would expect for this time of year—glitter, red, and green—but with a few new trends to jingle things up.

In an exclusive interview with us, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the founder and CEO of nail-care and nail polish company Olive & June, shared the polish colors she's eyeing this holiday season. “Some of the biggest trends we’re seeing for winter are dark, ‘90s-inspired nail colors, and pops of metallic,” she says.

Sparkly and metallic finishes are synonymous with the holiday season—think tinsel, twinkling lights, and sparkling new-fallen snow—so we weren’t too surprised to see many nail polish brands releasing all the glitz in their holiday collections. “Metallics are so popular because being festive is always in style,” Gibson Tuttle says. “There’s no better way to be the life of the party than with a sparkly mani!”