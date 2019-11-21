7 Winter Nail Polish Colors That Are Holiday Party Ready
Whether you go all out with glitz and glam, or like something a little more understated, we’ve found your next mani color.
We’ve already started decorating for the holidays and listening to Christmas music, so it’s only natural that our seasonal mani shade is on our minds. This year’s winter wonderland of nail polishes includes a lot of what you would expect for this time of year—glitter, red, and green—but with a few new trends to jingle things up.
In an exclusive interview with us, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the founder and CEO of nail-care and nail polish company Olive & June, shared the polish colors she's eyeing this holiday season. “Some of the biggest trends we’re seeing for winter are dark, ‘90s-inspired nail colors, and pops of metallic,” she says.
Sparkly and metallic finishes are synonymous with the holiday season—think tinsel, twinkling lights, and sparkling new-fallen snow—so we weren’t too surprised to see many nail polish brands releasing all the glitz in their holiday collections. “Metallics are so popular because being festive is always in style,” Gibson Tuttle says. “There’s no better way to be the life of the party than with a sparkly mani!”
Bright Red
If you’re feeling like a classic holiday manicure, brush on a bright pop of red this winter. "A perfect cherry red is always a classic. It looks good on all nail shapes and lengths," Gibson Tuttle says. OPI's “Go with the Lava Flow” is not only a traditional Christmassy color but it also still has a hint of shimmer to glam up the look.
Silver Metallic
You can't go wrong asking for this festive, yet subtle silver metallic polish at your next salon trip. If you feel like the solid manicure is still a bit too bold, Gibson Tuttle recommends using a metallic polish as a design accent or for a skinny French manicure, which is basically the same as a traditional French mani but with a thinner line of polish for the tip.
Buy It: OJPAS Polish, $8, Olive & June
Glittery Pine Green
We are certainly not keeping our love for this gorgeous green polish under wraps. Essie’s full winter line is packed with every glitter-infused holiday hue you could wish for from Santa, and we definitely have this dark green shade on our list.
Buy It: Under Wraps Polish, $9, Kohl's
Silky Brown
Although brown might not strike you as a holiday color, Gibson Tuttle has high praise for a cocoa-colored mani this season. “I don’t like picking favorites, but a rich chocolate brown manicure is definitely up there,” she says. “If you haven’t already, I recommend giving it a try. You won’t be disappointed.”
Buy It: CN Polish, $8, Olive & June
Deep Plum
Put a sassy spin on the traditional holiday nail trend with an amethyst, eggplant, or plum color like this one. It's a sophisticated hue that's bold but not overpowering. This shade is from OPI’s Scotland Collection, which is full of rich, highly-pigmented colors.
Warm Gold Glitter
If you’re ready to go all-out with the glitz for your holiday manicure this year, paint on Essie’s "Caught on Tape" gold glitter polish with red undertones. With a nail color like this, you’ll certainly be the life of any holiday party. Essie’s website has photos of their polishes on multiple skin tones so you’ll have a better idea of which shades of glitter are right for you.
Buy It: Caught on Tape, $9, Ulta
Rose Gold Metallic
Breaking news: Rose gold Christmas decorations are going to be everywhere this year. Translate the trend into your holiday fashion with this rose gold metallic polish from Olive & June. “We can’t get enough of metallics, whether it’s a glimmer of gold or a pop of platinum,” Gibson Tuttle says.
Buy It: OJSM Polish, $8, Olive & June
