While you might have been used to visiting the salon on a regular basis to touch up your nails, you can still tend to them at home while sheltering in place with the help of a few key products. After you’ve stocked up on your favorite nail polish colors and tracked down a file and clippers, you might consider investing in some cuticle oil to help combat the dry nails that come with hand washing and take your at-home manicure to the next level.

These Argan Cuticle Oil Drops work wonders on dry cuticle beds. The formula utilizes a combination of argan oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to hydrate cuticles and strengthen nails.

You can use the drops on natural nails as often as needed or incorporate the product into your DIY manicure. After trimming and buffing your nails, simply apply a few drops of the cuticle oil and rub them in. Even though you may be doing your nails at home, the cuticle oil adds a salon-like touch, leaving you with softer skin and shiner nails perfectly primed for a new shade of polish.

Both professionals and at-home users have left rave reviews of the cuticle oil on Orly’s site. Shoppers note that it softens cracked cuticles when used regularly and leaves nails looking shiny and healthy.

“I’ve been using this cuticle oil for about a year now and I love it, but more importantly, my clients love it. It’s the best ever!” one shopper wrote.

Another said, “These cuticle drops bring my fingers back to life! So soothing and hydrating, it sets off my perfect manicure.”

