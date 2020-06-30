Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.

When nude makeup became a trend, I found myself searching endlessly for hues that actually looked nude against my skin tone. On the model, the color looked great, but against my skin, well, that was a different story. And since I'm not huge on lipstick, the only true way for me to sport the nude trend is on my nails. Let's be honest, I'll never say no to a fresh manicure. So, I decided to bite the bullet and take matters into my own hands. I was determined to find a nude nail color that paired perfectly with my caramel-toned skin.

Image zoom The author Andrea Jordan wears her favorite shade, OPI Samoan Sand. Courtesy of Andrea Jordan

You see, most nude shades either go on sheer (which I'm not a fan of) or they are light and look white(ish) or dark and look brown, but not really nude. I wanted a shade that fell somewhere in the middle of the two. If you don't know exactly how to find your nude shade, here's a tip I once learned from a nail pro: Find a color that closely resembles your skin color without looking exactly like it (then your mani will be practically invisible). And remember, undertones matter. If you have cool undertones in your skin, match with a cool polish color and if you have warm undertones, like me, choose warm shades. Since I have caramel skin with yellow undertones, I need a color similar to sand or a pink that has bronze undertones. Personally, I prefer to go a smidge lighter than my actual skin, instead of darker, but truly, the choice is yours. And don't be afraid to play with different finishes. Yes, sparkly and matte polishes can be nude, too.