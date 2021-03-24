The 10 Best Non-Toxic Nail Polishes for Healthy At-Home Manicures

A fun, and non-committal way to express yourself is to update your manicure. (Plus, if you're doing your nails at home instead of going to the salon, it can be an affordable option, too.) As you're shopping online to add to your nail polish collection, you'll see tons of different brands, and it can be difficult to decide which ones are worth it. An excellent starting point is to look at non-toxic nail polish brands. Even if you haven't thought about using a non-toxic lacquer before, you'll want to start. In 2015, a study by Duke University found that our bodies can absorb the chemicals from nail polish, and no one wants potentially dangerous ingredients in their body.
Brands now signal the ingredients excluded from their formulas with a numbered system. The top three toxins to avoid are Dibutyl phthalate (DnBP), toluene, and formaldehyde, according to Non-Toxic Revolution. All of the formulas on this list exclude those ingredients, and some also avoid other chemicals. Nettie Davis, a fashion manicurist and founder of the polish brand Pottle based in Hollywood, explains the meaning behind the labels.
You might see that some brands show that they're free of even more toxins, but the numbers above are the most common. Now that you know about the ingredients to avoid, here are the best non-toxic polish brands for your at-home manis. (Plus, they're all available online for affordable prices.)
Welcome the warmer months with this coral color. Reviewers say the shade is on the sheer side, so if you want an opaque look, make sure to apply two or three coats. One buyer gives the item 5 stars and writes that they "love" the brand. "It goes on very easily and stays on just like the nail polishes with all the harmful ingredients." Zoya was one of the first brands to boast a 3-free formula, and now all of the polishes are 10-free.
Buy It: Zoya Nail Polish in Elodie ($10, Amazon)
This red polish is not only "super flattering," according to one reviewer, but it's also labeled as 17-free. If you're looking for a different shade, check out the other 34 quick-drying shades that range from neutral to magenta.
Buy It: Ella + Mila Nail Polish in Paint the Town Red ($10, Walgreens)
Looking for a lighter hue that is more unique than nude? Try this pastel green that's made with a 7-free formula. The polish comes in other lovely colors, including light peach, shimmery gold, sky blue, and fair pink.
Buy It: Côte Nail Polish in No. 61 ($18, Anthropologie)
Your manicure can match the beautiful blooms in your garden with this super shiny lilac shade that lasts a full 10 days. One pleased shopper gives the lacquer 5 stars and writes that they're "totally in love with it. It is everything I wanted in a nail color and more." All of Butter LONDON's polishes are 10-free and come in dozens of other popular colors.
Buy It: Butter LONDON Nail Lacquer in English Lavender ($18, Butter London)
Sally Hansen took its affordable polish and made it even better with the Good.Kind.Pure line that's 16-free. This beautiful berry is opaque in just two coats and stays chip-free for four days. The vegan lacquer is also available in 20 other options.
Buy It: Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure. Nail Polish in Peony Origins ($7, Walmart)
Neutral nails are always stylish. (Especially because they'll match whatever outfit you're wearing.) This chip-free pinky beige is 10-free, and all of the JINsoon polishes are either 9- or 10-free. The brand offers a handful of other options, including blues, greens, and glitters.
Buy It: JINsoon Nail Polish in Nostalgia ($18, Revolve)
If you're new to doing your own manicures, you'll love Olive & June's easy-to-use Poppy handle that makes DIY mains super easy. Use the tool with this shimmering gold (or any of the other 7-free shades). The lacquer is salon quality without the high price tag and has a gel-like finish minus any damage.
Buy It: Olive & June Nail Polish in OJBH ($8, Olive & June)
Ready to try something new? Check out this denim blue from the vegan brand Pacifica that makes all 16-free polishes. One 5-star purchaser notes that the lacquer has "nice pigment" with just two cats and lasted a full week. There are also 20 other colors available to check out.
Buy It: Pacifica Nail Polish in Blue Moon ($10, Ulta)
If you love the durability of gel polish but aren't a fan of the damage it can cause to your nails, check out this 10-free option that's long-lasting and easy to remove. One reviewer, who writes that they're a nail technician, gives it a 5-star rating and notes that it's the "pro's choice." Another 5-star buyer writes that it's the "best polish" they've ever used. If you're searching for another option besides this baby pink, there are plenty of other choices in different finishes.
Buy It: Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Cake By The Ocean ($20, Sephora)
Parents always want the best for their kids, and you can give them just that with this 10-free option that's safe for all ages. (Yes, even for babies, toddlers, and pregnant moms.) The water-based formula needs two to three coats to look its best. This set comes with a pink shimmer, pastel turquoise, a purple shimmer, a neon pink, and a pack of stickers for the ultimate mani for your little one.
Buy It: Piggy Paint Girls Nail Polish in Party Hearty Gift Set ($12, Walmart)