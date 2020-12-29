The Prettiest New Year's Eve Nails That Will Outshine the Ball Drop

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

New Year's Eve Nail Supplies

After you take off your old polish, and before you get started on your manicure, you'll need a few items to prep your nails. Make sure you file your nails and push back the cuticle before you start, and then apply a base coat. Once you apply your colors and designs, finish with a topcoat.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of @gorgeousnailsbyvicky

Glittery New Year's Eve Nails

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of @frecklepusnails

Gold New Year's Eve Nails

This simple and stunning set by @frecklepusnails really dazzles with her rings. All you do is swipe on glittery gold nail polish ($5, Sephora) in a diagonal direction. You have an eye-catching manicure that doesn't take much time at all.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of @nailsbyannieb_

Pink New Year's Eve Nails

In my opinion, no matter what the occasion is, a pink mani is always appropriate, especially when it looks as good as this one by @nailsbyannieb_. To begin, paint your pinky, middle, and thumb nails with a powder pink polish ($9, Target). After that, paint your pointer with black polish ($8, Target), and your ring nail with sparkly pink polish ($14, Etsy). To finish, draw on thin lines with the black and sparkly pink to your ring and pointer nails.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of @abby.linnane

Geometric New Year's Eve Nails