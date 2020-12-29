The Prettiest New Year's Eve Nails That Will Outshine the Ball Drop
Kick off 2021 rocking one of these glam manicures.
The new year is nearly here (finally), and though you're probably not staying out all night in a cocktail dress and heels, you can still do a few things to make the evening special. A New Year's Eve-inspired manicure is a perfect way to add some glam to your December 31 plans, even if they include sitting on the couch and falling asleep before the ball drops at midnight. If you usually have a minimalist manicure, like me, you'll love these options because though they're sparkly, they're still subtle enough to rock on January 1 and beyond. These gorgeous designs can be done in the salon by a pro or at home if you'd like to do it yourself. Say goodbye to your Christmas nail designs because it's time to update your mani for New Year's Eve.
New Year's Eve Nail Supplies
After you take off your old polish, and before you get started on your manicure, you'll need a few items to prep your nails. Make sure you file your nails and push back the cuticle before you start, and then apply a base coat. Once you apply your colors and designs, finish with a topcoat.
Glittery New Year's Eve Nails
This fun design by @gorgeousnailsbyvicky is perfect for popping bubbly. Paint your thumb, pointer, and ring nails with a sparkly champagne polish ($11, Ulta). Then, paint your ring fingers with black polish ($8, Target). Draw on your designs, including the fireworks, champagne glass, and clock with white polish ($2, Target), the champagne, and the black polishes.
Gold New Year's Eve Nails
This simple and stunning set by @frecklepusnails really dazzles with her rings. All you do is swipe on glittery gold nail polish ($5, Sephora) in a diagonal direction. You have an eye-catching manicure that doesn't take much time at all.
Pink New Year's Eve Nails
In my opinion, no matter what the occasion is, a pink mani is always appropriate, especially when it looks as good as this one by @nailsbyannieb_. To begin, paint your pinky, middle, and thumb nails with a powder pink polish ($9, Target). After that, paint your pointer with black polish ($8, Target), and your ring nail with sparkly pink polish ($14, Etsy). To finish, draw on thin lines with the black and sparkly pink to your ring and pointer nails.
Geometric New Year's Eve Nails
Try out this look by @abby.linnane for a modern, unique manicure. Paint every nail with a creamy white polish ($10, Target). Then, draw on lines with an opaque white ($13, Ulta) and a sparkly gold ($14, Etsy). Finish with a clear topcoat to lock in the design.
