Salon closures mean we're all playing stylist at home for the time being. After learning how to remove my dip powder manicure, I've been checking out new ways to jazz up my nailbeds. (I'm usually a nude nail polish girl.) Recently, I came across these dainty nail floral enhancements that make for a beautiful, unique manicure.

The Etsy shop Tattooary is selling flower nail tattoos in several gorgeous designs for just $4 per sheet, plus $3 for shipping. The first version I found is the colorful flowers set that comes with 60 different blooms in every color of the rainbow. There are several other multi-colored options, including one that comes with 54 stickers, and another that comes with 48 flowers with stems that are ideal for longer nails. There is also a sheet of just blue and purple flowers, and one of yellow and green plants.

The decals are temporary and last about a week before falling off. They're super easy to use; all you have to do is peel them off and stick them on in whatever style you'd like. They can go on top of bare or polished nails; just make sure you apply a top coat after you apply the tattoos to seal them in. According to product reviews, buyers are enjoying their custom nail art. "Arrived quickly and looks exactly as pictured," one person wrote. "Plus, the price is incredibly reasonable. I will be a repeat customer." Tattooary has fulfilled more than 62,000 orders and has a perfect five-star rating from more than 6,000 reviews. The shop notes that once ordered, packages take about one to three business days to ship.

Now that we're spending quite a bit of time at home, it's an excellent opportunity to try a new beauty trend like temporary nail tattoos. They're affordable, easy to apply, and are especially festive for spring. They'd make for a cute gift for yourself, a flower lover, or even for Mother's Day.