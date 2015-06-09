Just about everyone loves heading to the salon to get their nails done. However, as much as we all enjoy a little primping, we're not thrilled about the price tag that comes with it. Thanks to these step-by-step instructions, you can do your own manicure and pedicure at home to save you time and money. These easy tips from nail professionals include everything you need to know about filing, cuticle cutting, and painting, so even if you've never painted your own nails before, you can have perfectly polished fingernails and toenails. Once you master the basic polish application, try out one of our favorite nail trends to really show off your skills.

How to Do Your Own Manicure

Learning to paint your own fingernails is especially useful for those who bite their nails. If you have a pretty polish perfectly applied, you're less likely to nibble.

1. Prep the Nail Beds

Begin by cleaning the nail and removing old polish with a non-acetone polish remover. "If your normally white nails have been yellowed by polish, rub them with the peel of a lemon or grapefruit," says Essie Weingarten, founder of Essie Cosmetics. Then, file with an emery board or nail file in the nail shape you desire. Be sure to always file in a single direction. If nails are thin or peel easily, angle the file so that it lies slightly under the nail.

2. Push Back the Cuticles

Now you need to take care of your cuticles, which are the thin tissue-like skin that adheres to the bottom of the nail plate. To begin the process, soak your hands in warm water and a gentle liquid soap. Massage cuticle oil into the cuticles and let the oil soak in for about three minutes. Then use a cuticle pusher to remove cuticle overgrowth from the nail bed and trim hangnails along the sides of the nail with a clipper. Never cut the cuticle."Treating the cuticle is paramount and leaves nails looking like they were professionally done," says Dana Caruso, manicurist for Sally Hansen.

3. Apply Polish

Before you start painting, wipe the nail surface again with polish remover to eliminate oils. Then, apply a clear base coat. (Don't overlook the base layer because it hydrates to minimize splitting and cracking. Then, apply your polish in two thin coats. If the layers are too thick, they're more likely to chip. Finish with a quick-drying topcoat and reapply every other day to help your manicure last longer.

Image zoom Peter Ardito

How to Do Your Own Pedicure

Your feet will be sandal-ready all year long with these tricks.

1. Prep the Nail Beds

Before you begin, make sure all your tools are clean. "Even your own tools need to be sterilized after each use," says nail expert Ji Baek. "Soak metal tools in rubbing alcohol for 25 minutes then seal in a plastic bag." Then, clip overgrown nails and remove old polish. "I'm astounded by how many people never take the polish off their toes and just continue to paint over the top," says Ji Baek, owner of Rescue Beauty Lounge in New York. "Take the nail lacquer off and examine your natural nails to make sure they're in healthy condition." Then, use a dry-skin file to whittle away stubborn calluses. (If you suffer from multiple conditions such as cracked soles, calluses, or corns, don't attempt to fix these yourself. Seek the help of a podiatrist.)

2. Exfoliate and Clean

Soak feet in warm, soapy water for 10 minutes. Then, exfoliate using a grainy scrub on feet, heels, and legs.

3. Push Back the Cuticles

Rub cuticle oil into cuticles, and let the oil soak in for about three minutes. (Just like your manicure.) Gently push back cuticles and use a manicure stick to clean under toenails.

4. Moisturize Skin

Slather cream on legs and feet. Clean nail beds with nail polish remover.

5. Apply Polish

Paint on a base coat (don't forget!), two coats of color, and a top coat, and wait at least 20 minutes for toenails to dry. If you need to leave the house, it's a good idea to wear sandals or a shoe that doesn't cover your toes.