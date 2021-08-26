This New, Colorful Twist on Classic French Nails Is the Perfect Minimalist Manicure
You can even apply the simple, sophisticated look at home.
I've had the same nail-care routine for years. (Minus the period when salons were closed and I learned how to do my nails at home.) Every three weeks, I head to the salon with my face mask on and get a fresh dip manicure. My routine allows me to try out trends and seasonal looks, and because a mani isn't permanent, I often have fun with my nails. Right before my most recent appointment, I was scrolling through Instagram for inspiration and found a new look I knew I needed to try: a colorful French manicure. I love the fresh take because the vibrant hues are perfect for an end-of-summer manicure. Plus, it didn't seem too difficult to apply, so I knew my nail tech would be happy.
Colorful French Manicure Supplies
If you've got a steady hand, you can definitely do this look yourself. First, you'll need to trim, file, and push your cuticles down using a nail care kit ($12, Ulta) to ensure your manicure lasts as long as possible. Then, you're ready to paint. You'll first need a natural nail polish that complements your skin tone. Everyone's nude shade is different, and to help you find yours, we have a handy guide on different options. Then, you'll need five different polish shades, one for each finger on both hands. If you really want every color of the rainbow plus some, use 10 lacquers. Feel free to do pastels, rainbows, glitters, or any other style of polish you like. For my mani, I opted for bright lacquers in turquoise, purple, pink, orange, and yellow. Here are similar options to emulate my look.
How to Apply a French Manicure
After you apply a base coat ($10, Amazon), paint on two coats of natural polish. After your polish dries, move onto the tip. For a thin line, take a small brush ($10, Amazon), dip it in your first color, and paint a slim border around the tip of your nail. Repeat on each nail with your different shades, and then do a second coat. If you make a mistake, just clean it up with a different brush ($8, Olive & June) and acetone ($2, Walmart). After your lacquer is dry, apply a top coat.
When I got my nails done at the salon, the technician used dip powder for the base and gel polish for the colors. It lasted three weeks and didn't chip at all. Plus, I received several compliments, which is always the goal when trying a trend. Try out this fun and easy mani as your last summer look before fall shades come back in style.
