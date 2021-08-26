This New, Colorful Twist on Classic French Nails Is the Perfect Minimalist Manicure

If you've got a steady hand, you can definitely do this look yourself. First, you'll need to trim, file, and push your cuticles down using a nail care kit ($12, Ulta) to ensure your manicure lasts as long as possible. Then, you're ready to paint. You'll first need a natural nail polish that complements your skin tone. Everyone's nude shade is different, and to help you find yours, we have a handy guide on different options. Then, you'll need five different polish shades, one for each finger on both hands. If you really want every color of the rainbow plus some, use 10 lacquers. Feel free to do pastels, rainbows, glitters, or any other style of polish you like. For my mani, I opted for bright lacquers in turquoise, purple, pink, orange, and yellow. Here are similar options to emulate my look.