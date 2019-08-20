5 Gorgeous Nail Polish Colors That Will Be Popular This Fall

As we look ahead to cooler temperatures and all things autumn, something else has to make a transition, too: our nail colors. We tend to gravitate toward manicures featuring bright pops of color in the summer, but fall is the quintessential time to reach for those luxurious, warm shades that pair so well with the season. Rich reds, rusty browns, and deep blues have the power to simultaneously warm up nails and complement those favorite plaid sweaters and scarves. Try out a new fresh-for-fall polish color the next time you give yourself a manicure at home. We spoke to a couple of nail pros to hear what is going to be popular this season, even if we're spending the majority of our time indoors.