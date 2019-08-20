5 Gorgeous Nail Polish Colors That Will Be Popular This Fall
These cozy shades pair perfectly with the season.
As we look ahead to cooler temperatures and all things autumn, something else has to make a transition, too: our nail colors. We tend to gravitate toward manicures featuring bright pops of color in the summer, but fall is the quintessential time to reach for those luxurious, warm shades that pair so well with the season. Rich reds, rusty browns, and deep blues have the power to simultaneously warm up nails and complement those favorite plaid sweaters and scarves. Try out a new fresh-for-fall polish color the next time you give yourself a manicure at home. We spoke to a couple of nail pros to hear what is going to be popular this season, even if we're spending the majority of our time indoors.
"A deep rust-brown that flatters every tone, especially deeper ones," says New York City-based celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec. This cruelty-free and vegan polish is free from harmful chemicals, so if you're into natural products, this is an excellent option for you.
Buy It: Orly Nail Polish Canyon Clay ($10, Orly)
Although deeper hues are always popular for fall, glitzy, sparkly shades will also be in. "The glitter nail will also be a star player this fall, from an accent nail to the whole manicure," says manicurist Christina Grant, who's based in New York City. "Glitter is one of the easiest ways to spice up a nail." Kandalec especially likes micro holographic options as they transition well into winter. This one from Zoya is long-wearing and full-coverage.
Buy It: Zoya Nail Polish in Brighton ($10, Amazon)
A deep red will "always" be a staple for the season, Kandalec says. The formula in this Butter London hue has bamboo extract to protect, smooth, and strengthen nails. It has a perfect five-star rating with many buyers raving about the color and shine.
Buy It: Butter London Nail Polish in Afters ($18, Butter London)
Going green usually means making earth-friendly decisions—and this fall, we're taking it literally to our nails. "With everyone extra-eco conscious, greens are going to be huge," Kandalec says. "Emerald is a deep green that is saturated yet doesn't read black from afar." This option is creamy with an opaque finish in just two coats.
Buy It: Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Lafayette ($13, Etsy)
Grant says that a variety of blues are going to be trendy, and her favorite one is navy. "Deep blue hues will offset the brighter tones, and add soft drama to the nail differently than black or a classic red nail," she explains. This shade from OPI stays on chip-free for up to a week.
Buy It: OPI Nail Polish in Less Is NorseUlta ($11, Ulta)
