The Best At-Home Dip Powder Manicure Kits for Flawless Nails

Dip powder manicures are creating quite a buzz in the beauty world. For the uninitiated, a dip powder manicure involves using pigmented powder to coat nails in glossy color. Although the method has actually been around since the 1980s, it only recently began dominating social media feeds and making its way into nail salons everywhere. And though it's just recently skyrocketed in popularity, the allure of this trendy nail treatment has always been the same: Unlike traditional manicures, a dip powder nail treatment lasts as long as three to four weeks. It's also gentler on the nail bed compared to gel manicures that use UV light to seal in the polish, or acrylic options that often emit strong chemical smells.

At the salon, a dip manicure costs on average between $30-$40, and that adds up if you're getting your nails done regularly. (Especially when you include the price of tipping your technician.) Plus, now that many of us are staying at home and practicing social distancing, this is a perfect time to learn how to master a DIY dip manicure at home.