Cuticle Oil is the Key to Keeping My Nails Healthy and Hydrated

I like to use cuticle oil daily to keep my manicure looking fresh (and chip-free) as long as possible. If you don't want to go out and purchase one, try raiding your pantry. "Coconut oil and olive oil work great, and a lot of people already have that in their household. Hydrating with anything that's more on the natural side is better than not hydrating at all," Boyce says. One of the best things about cuticle oil is that it comes in convenient packaging for easy application, so it's way less messy than using your kitchen oils. Read on to find three cuticle oil options that will leave your hands and nails healthy and nourished all day long.