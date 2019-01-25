Nails

Your next DIY manicure just got real. Real easy, that is. Keep things simple with a minimalist manicure or embrace the latest nail polish colors and nail shape trends. These tips from the pros will have you polished and ready to shine for any occasion.

Cuticle Oil is the Key to Keeping My Nails Healthy and Hydrated

It also helps prevent polish chips and cracks, making my manicure last longer.
The 10 Best Non-Toxic Nail Polishes for Healthy At-Home Manicures

Revamp your DIY manis with these stunning shades.
Gorgeous Spring Nail Designs to Inspire Your Next Manicure

Welcome the new season with one of these colorful looks.
11 Valentine's Day Nail Designs You'll Love

Any one of these gorgeous manicures is perfect for February 14.
The Prettiest New Year's Eve Nails That Will Outshine the Ball Drop

Kick off 2021 rocking one of these glam manicures.
9 Christmas Nail Designs That Are Merry And Bright

Show off your holiday cheer with these festive manis you can do at home.
Salon Steps You May Be Missing For Your At-Home Manicure

Practice makes perfect—but there’s a lot to be said for having the best tools, polishes, removers, and creams.
Over 1,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This $9 Nail Hack That Ensures Flawless DIY Manicures

And it’s oddly satisfying to use.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color

Nail Tattoos Will Make Your DIY Manicure Look Professionally Done

Your At-Home Manicure Is Missing This Affordable Cuticle Oil

I Finally Mastered Nail Art Thanks to These Salon-Quality Nail Stickers

Everything You Need for a Salon-Quality Gel Manicure at Home

Treat yourself with these affordable must-haves!

The Best At-Home Dip Powder Manicure Kits for Flawless Nails

6 Easy Tricks to Make Short Nails Look Longer, Instantly

5 Gorgeous Nail Polish Colors That Will Be Popular This Fall

4 Products for Your Best DIY Manicure

Almond Nails Are the Trend You Should Ask Your Manicurist About

8 Vibrant Nail Polish Colors for Your Summer Manicures

This $16 Tool Will Make At-Home Manis So Much Easier

These $6 Press-On Nails Look So Good; I Stopped Going to the Salon

This Is the Most Popular Nail Polish Color for 2019 So Far

8 Pretty Pastel Nail Polishes Perfect for Easter

Everything You Need for a Perfect Minimalist Manicure at Home

The Best New Christmas Nail Colors of 2018

The Best Red Nail Polishes of All Time

The Best Fall Nail Polish Colors for 2018

The Best Way to Soften Brittle Nails

The Secret to Picking the Perfect Nail Polish

The Best Beauty Products You Can Buy from Your Friends

Get a Gorgeous Gel Manicure at Home

Make Your Manicure Last

6 Pro Secrets for Healthier Nails

How to Take Off Your Gel Manicure at Home

