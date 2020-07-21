Your Guide to Waterproof Makeup That Won't Melt by Lunchtime

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I’ve always been skeptical of wearing makeup in the summer, particularly eye makeup. I end up with post-lunchtime raccoon eyes whenever I wear liner, shadow, and even mascara. I have really oily eyelids so all the pigment just melts to create an under-eye dark shadow—not quite the look I want. But in the past few years, there’s been a boom in waterproof makeup formulas that don’t budge, rain or shine. I’m talking about stay-put eyeliner that you have to use elbow grease to remove.

And while I used to be one that only wore makeup on days when I knew I’d be sitting still and not sweating or getting wet, these smudge-proof formulas have convinced me to start applying, even on the hottest day of the year. Now I actually feel comfortable wearing a little makeup to a socially distanced summer soiree or lakeside hangout and no longer need to pretend I'm taking a selfie to see if my makeup is still in place.