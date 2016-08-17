Indulging in perfumes can get pricey over time. Make the most out of your favorite fragrances by following these tips to making scents last.

When it comes to fragrances, be the best chemist you can be. There are a few details to know about fragrance chemistries when you're trying to make the most out of a perfume's scent.

Primarily, there are countless names for fragrances that you've probably heard of. The name of a fragrance will tell you the concentration of each. For example, a body splash contains a concentration of 1 percent fragrance, and the rest is water. Meanwhile, an eau de toilette is 5-15 percent fragrance and a perfume is 20-30 percent. That being said, the spray with the highest concentration will last the longest.

Another thing to consider with fragrances is the notes, or the chemical makeup of each scent. It's not as tricky as you think — there are top notes, middle notes, and base notes. Top notes are the smallest molecules of a certain scent, middle notes are a little bigger than those, and base notes are the aroma that is sure to last the longest. When shopping for perfumes, pay attention to the notes as the base notes are what you'll be stuck with for the long run (the long run being all day). Not sure how to tell? Before you purchase, spray a sample card in the store. Carry it around with you and notice how it changes as the day goes on.

Store Correctly

Store fragrances in a cool and dry place, because humidity does a great job of interacting with essential oils and making your perfume go stale more quickly. Also, make sure that the cap is tightly sealed on your bottle at all times. Leaving the cap off your perfume or taking it off too frequently can lead to the oxidation of your fragrance, which will either dull the scent or create an unpleasant aroma.

Apply After Showering

The ideal time to put on perfume is when you're done showering and moisturizing and your skin is dry. This is important because perfume won't hold on to a perspiring body. Also, it's best to do this before you get dressed so your scent doesn't get lost in the fabric of your clothes.

Spray Your Hairbrush

Get a whiff with every hair flip by lightly spritzing your hairbrush with perfume before brushing your hair in the morning. Here's a hint: If you're using a blow-dryer, this trick will work even better because the heat from the dryer will diffuse into your hair faster. Just make sure you don't apply the spray directly to hair — if the perfume is alcohol-based, you run the risk of drying your hair out.

Layer, Layer, Layer

This is key to the longevity of your scent throughout the day. Using a soap, lotion, and perfume of the same scent will boost the aroma for your skin to flaunt. Not only that, but moisturizing your skin before applying a perfume will help lock in the scent. Just keep in mind that moderation is key —instead of spraying perfume directly onto your skin, hold the bottle about ten inches away and spray for a perfect intensity of scent.

Bring Your Scent with You