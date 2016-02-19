The Best Red Lipsticks for Every Skin Tone

For light skin tones, we like Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in La Fascinante, which sells for $38 at Chanel. "Matte reds have the richest, most velvety color—and the most sophistication," says celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor, who has worked with stars such as Anne Hathaway and Kerry Washington. Lighter complexions look amazing in a cool red (think something with hints of plum), which gives a nice shot of complexion-brightening color without being too overpowering.

"An easy way to smooth dry, rough lips is to gently exfoliate them with a hot, wet washcloth," says New York City makeup artist Nicole Bryl.