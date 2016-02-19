The Best Red Lipsticks for Every Skin Tone
For Fair Skin
For light skin tones, we like Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in La Fascinante, which sells for $38 at Chanel. "Matte reds have the richest, most velvety color—and the most sophistication," says celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor, who has worked with stars such as Anne Hathaway and Kerry Washington. Lighter complexions look amazing in a cool red (think something with hints of plum), which gives a nice shot of complexion-brightening color without being too overpowering.
"An easy way to smooth dry, rough lips is to gently exfoliate them with a hot, wet washcloth," says New York City makeup artist Nicole Bryl.
For Medium Skin
If you have medium-toned skin, try NARS Lipstick in Bad Reputation for $26 at Sephora. This bright red shade is infused with passion fruit seed oil and moringa oil that makes it go on smooth and keep your lips feeling great. "The vibrant color is great if you want to look a little more dressed up, or you just need one 'accessory' to make a denim and dress shirt look polished," Sotomayor says.
Editor's Tip: Make your lip look last even longer by dusting your mouth lightly with translucent powder before applying lipstick.
For Olive Skin
For olive skin, MAC Lipstick Matte in Lady Danger, which retails for $18.50 at Ulta, works wonders. Warm reds like this one look best on complexions with a green undertone. "It's perfect for the holidays—one less thing to fuss about," says celebrity makeup artist Brandy Gomez-Duplessis.
To give your thin pout a fuller look, Bryl suggests applying lipstick to the center of your lips and then using a brush to blend to the outer edges.
For Caramel Skin
NARS Lipstick in Jungle Red, which is available for $27 on Net-a-Porter, is gorgeous against caramel-colored skin. Fiery reds with a slight golden undertone complement caramel complexions beautifully. This one is semi-matte and infused with pout protecting conditioners and antioxidants.
"For an ultra-sexy look, line your lips after your lipstick has been applied," Bryl says. "Liner helps to define the lips, makes them appear fuller, and also stops lipstick from bleeding."
For Dark Skin
For darker tones, PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick in Guinevere, which sells for $40 at Sephora, is a must-have. This deep red looks great on its own, or you can top it with a gloss for a little more bang.
Deep, rich hues, like burgundy and brick, make darker skin tones glow. Steer clear of anything super bright, which can seem too harsh and dramatic.