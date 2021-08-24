The 5 Best Tinted Lip Balms to Keep Your Lips Soft and Hydrated
This is part of our new weekly series called Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, as well as explore new techniques IRL.
When it comes to everyday makeup, I usually stick to a very minimal look that includes tinted moisturizer, mascara, and blush. As a final step, I love adding a tint to my lips (especially before a Zoom meeting). Lipsticks can sometimes be too pigmented for my liking, and balms keep my lips hydrated, but they don't do much for my naturally pale pout. If you're like me and are looking for a product that does both, try using a tinted lip balm. "Tinted lip balms combine hydration and color at the same time," says celebrity makeup artist Todd Harris. "They are usually formulated with wax and oils to prevent moisture loss in your lips and keep them healthy and soft."
With tinted lip balms, the first swipe goes on pretty sheer, so it's a very natural look. But you can build it up with a few layers or even combine it with other lip products. "If you want to pump up the color, even more, try mixing your lip balm with a little bit of lipstick," Harris says. He also says that tinted lip balms are also great for creating monochromatic makeup looks. "You can use them as a multipurpose stick and quickly rub them over your cheeks to give yourself a little flush."
- Henné Organics: Henné Organics Luxury Lip Tint ($21, Credo Beauty)
- Laura Geller: Laura Geller Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color ($21, Laura Geller)
- Kosas: Kosasport Lipfuel ($18, Sephora)
- Fresh: Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15 ($24, Sephora)
- Glossier: Glossier Balm Dotcom ($12, Glossier)
Although tinted lips balms tend to be more neutral shades, some brands offer bolder purple and orange color options, like these plum and blood orange shades from Honest Beauty. Since the color goes on sheer, it's a low-key way to wear a bold shade that you might typically never think to wear. Plus, deeper and bolder tints can flatter a wider range of skin tones. "For women of color, it's nice to have shade options that aren't just pink or red," Harris says. "Oranges will really pop on certain skin tones and will help highlight your natural skin color as well."
Tinted lip balms are the perfect two-in-one product: not only can I use them to give my lips the perfect hint of color, but they also prevent my lips from becoming dry and getting chapped. Below, shop five affordable picks that come in a range of neutral and bold shades.
Related Items
Henné Organics
This oil-based formula is meant to provide deep hydration to your skin, according to Harris. This balm contains a blend of organic coconut, castor seed, jojoba seed and avocado oils, as well as beeswax and Vitamin E that moisturize your lips. I like the sheer hint of color this balm adds.
Buy It: Henné Organics Luxury Lip Tint ($21, Credo Beauty)
Laura Geller
This balm adds a generous amount of color without feeling like a lipstick. It's formulated with squalane and Vitamin E to smooth and plump your lips, leaving them hydrated and nourished. I love the unique "jelly" texture: it looks more like a gloss than a balm once applied, so I like to use this one the days I do a full makeup look.
Buy It: Laura Geller Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color ($21, Laura Geller)
Kosas
I love the slim design of the tube: it doesn't bulge when storing it in my pocket, and the tapered ends make it so easy to apply the balm on the inside corners of my lips. This tinted balm is infused with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E that hydrate your lips, while the added konjac root acts as a barrier and protects the lips. Not only does it help keep my lips nourished, but it also makes them look plumper and keeps them smooth.
Buy It: Kosasport LipFuel ($18, Sephora)
Fresh
When I'm headed out to meet friends for an al fresco dinner or just taking a quick stroll around the block, I reach for this tinted balm that has SPF 15 for sun protection. The sheer, but buildable, color glides easily onto my lips and makes them feel moisturized. The balm is infused with black currant seed and grapeseed oils that smooth and soften the lips. Sugar in the formula also helps condition and nourish the lips over time, while Vitamins C and E help protect the skin.
Buy It: Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15 ($24, Sephora)
Glossier
This is my go-to lip balm when I feel like my lips need a little bit more TLC. It's formulated with heavy-duty moisturizing ingredients like castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin. The ingredients work together to seal in moisture, leaving my dry, chapped lips hydrated and smooth. It's worth noting that this lip balm is more for hydration rather than color: the tints are very subtle and not that buildable. But I love that the Berry shade also smells like berries too!
Buy It: Glossier Balm Dotcom ($12, Glossier)