The 5 Best Tinted Lip Balms to Keep Your Lips Soft and Hydrated

When it comes to everyday makeup, I usually stick to a very minimal look that includes tinted moisturizer, mascara, and blush. As a final step, I love adding a tint to my lips (especially before a Zoom meeting). Lipsticks can sometimes be too pigmented for my liking, and balms keep my lips hydrated, but they don't do much for my naturally pale pout. If you're like me and are looking for a product that does both, try using a tinted lip balm. "Tinted lip balms combine hydration and color at the same time," says celebrity makeup artist Todd Harris. "They are usually formulated with wax and oils to prevent moisture loss in your lips and keep them healthy and soft."