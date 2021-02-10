I Put Sephora's New Best Skin Ever Foundation to the Test

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

The Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation ($20, ) is a medium-coverage foundation that's supposed to look like a smoother, more illuminated version of your natural complexion. The formula features hyaluronic acid and algae extracts to keep your skin hydrated for up to 12 hours. It comes in a wide range of 50 shades to fit multiple skin tones.

I'm a full-coverage kind of girl, but now that I'm not going anywhere or seeing anyone, I'm interested in trying lighter products that enhance my natural look. I tried out the shade 22P "for light-medium skin with pink undertones." I appreciate how easy it is to find the right shade. Go to the page to buy the foundation, and right below all of the shade options, click on From there, you'll be able to enter in a product you already own, and the website will recommend the best color for your skin tone. The formula is lightweight, but surprisingly, a little goes a long way. I just needed one pump, applied with my makeup sponge ($20, Sephora), to cover my entire face.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Aldrich

I love how the product makes my skin look like it has a pretty Instagram filter on it. The foundation has a glowing finish and worked well with the rest of my makeup. It doesn't settle into creases or look cakey, and it feels like I'm not wearing any makeup at all. And it keeps my dry winter complexion hydrated all day long.