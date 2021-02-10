I Put Sephora's New Best Skin Ever Foundation to the Test
The affordable product exceeded my expectations.
My sister Stacey is the reason I'm so into the beauty industry. (So much so that I made it a part of my career.) Growing up, I'd always beg my sibling to apply sparkly shadow on my lids or a bright pink gloss on my lips, even when my mom wasn't too thrilled. Now, my tastes have changed, but I still love trying new products—with the exception of foundation. I've worn two foundations in the past decade or so (the NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation and the KVD Vegan Beauty Lock-It Foundation) because searching for a formula that works with my dry face is difficult. Plus, matching my skin tone takes more work than simply choosing a nude lipstick that I think will look nice. I recently found out Sephora launched a new foundation literally called best skin ever, and between that bold name and the affordable price point of $20, I had to try it out.
Buy It: Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation ($20, Sephora)
The Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation ($20, ) is a medium-coverage foundation that's supposed to look like a smoother, more illuminated version of your natural complexion. The formula features hyaluronic acid and algae extracts to keep your skin hydrated for up to 12 hours. It comes in a wide range of 50 shades to fit multiple skin tones.
I'm a full-coverage kind of girl, but now that I'm not going anywhere or seeing anyone, I'm interested in trying lighter products that enhance my natural look. I tried out the shade 22P "for light-medium skin with pink undertones." I appreciate how easy it is to find the right shade. Go to the page to buy the foundation, and right below all of the shade options, click on From there, you'll be able to enter in a product you already own, and the website will recommend the best color for your skin tone. The formula is lightweight, but surprisingly, a little goes a long way. I just needed one pump, applied with my makeup sponge ($20, Sephora), to cover my entire face.
I love how the product makes my skin look like it has a pretty Instagram filter on it. The foundation has a glowing finish and worked well with the rest of my makeup. It doesn't settle into creases or look cakey, and it feels like I'm not wearing any makeup at all. And it keeps my dry winter complexion hydrated all day long.
For anyone looking for the "I'm not wearing any makeup" look, this affordable option should be your go-to. The product will make your complexion look glowy and beautiful at your next virtual meeting or happy hour.
