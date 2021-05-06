Soon, You’ll Be Able to Shop Sephora Products at Kohl’s

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you're looking to invest in a few new makeup, skincare, or hair products (like a new skin tint or an under-eye brightener), Sephora is my go-to store. And soon, there will be another place where you'll be able to shop the company's wide variety of products. Sephora at Kohl's launches this August at select Kohl's locations and online at Kohl's.com.

Sephora shopping area inside of a Kohl's store Credit: Courtesy of Kohl's/Sephora

According to a news release, there will be "more than 125 prestige beauty brands" to shop. Some of the popular makeup lines include Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty, and Nars. A few of the skincare brands are Drunk Elephant, Supergoop, Tatcha, and The Ordinary. There will also be hair lines, such as Bumble and bumble, Drybar, and Olaplex, as well as some fragrance options, including Tom Ford, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent.

"The vast and diverse range of beauty brands coming to Sephora at Kohl's demonstrates how we, together with Sephora, are making prestige beauty far more accessible to millions of consumers across the country," says Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. "Our curated assortment features some of the most relevant and exciting brands in the industry today and is sure to excite existing customers and attract new customers to Kohl's."