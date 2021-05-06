Soon, You’ll Be Able to Shop Sephora Products at Kohl’s
The new partnership will be available at hundreds of stores nationwide and online.
When you're looking to invest in a few new makeup, skincare, or hair products (like a new skin tint or an under-eye brightener), Sephora is my go-to store. And soon, there will be another place where you'll be able to shop the company's wide variety of products. Sephora at Kohl's launches this August at select Kohl's locations and online at Kohl's.com.
According to a news release, there will be "more than 125 prestige beauty brands" to shop. Some of the popular makeup lines include Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty, and Nars. A few of the skincare brands are Drunk Elephant, Supergoop, Tatcha, and The Ordinary. There will also be hair lines, such as Bumble and bumble, Drybar, and Olaplex, as well as some fragrance options, including Tom Ford, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent.
"The vast and diverse range of beauty brands coming to Sephora at Kohl's demonstrates how we, together with Sephora, are making prestige beauty far more accessible to millions of consumers across the country," says Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. "Our curated assortment features some of the most relevant and exciting brands in the industry today and is sure to excite existing customers and attract new customers to Kohl's."
Initially, 200 Kohl's stores across the country will feature the products by the end of the year. The companies hope to expand to 400 locations featuring Sephora at Kohl's by 2022, and at least 850 stores by 2023. Each Sephora at Kohl's location will be 2,500 square feet and have Sephora beauty advisors ready to assist customers with their shopping needs. And, as a bonus, whether you're shopping online or in-store, Sephora Beauty Insider members will be able to collect and redeem points.
