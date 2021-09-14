5 Orange Lip Colors That Perfectly Embrace Sweater Weather

The idea of orange lipstick can sound garish or intimidating but consider orange as a spectrum of shades. There's a perfect hue for just about anyone. I grew up with a mom who loved orange lips and nails in the '80s, and now that I'm older, I've come to embrace the color myself. Orange is a color often associated with summer; there's something about that pop of citrus on sun-kissed skin that just captures an essence of warmth. I also happen to love orange as it deepens in the shade with the seasons. In my opinion, you can rock an orange lip color year-round. Just broaden your range to include all the tints and tones of orange in between.