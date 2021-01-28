I Tried the Internet-Obsessed Gel That Gives You Perfect, Long-Lasting Brows

Our opinions can definitely change, and often do so with age, and one of the best reversals I've had is my preference on eyebrow style. For years in middle school and high school, I over-tweezed and waxed my brows way too often. For the past decade, I've been nurturing my brows to get them as long as thick as possible. Because of the pandemic, I haven't been getting my brows done, so the hairs above my eyes are pretty bushy, and I need a good product to tame them for virtual work meetings. For weeks, I've been hearing about the NYX Brow Glue that's an easy and super affordable way to get laminated brows at home. Once I heard how well it works (and how fast it's selling out), I knew I had to try it.

The Brow Glue by NYX Professional Makeup ($8, Ulta) is a clear brow styler that holds your hairs in place. The formula really is glue-like and the applicator is a small spoolie that you can run through your brows and place them wherever you'd like. The product is vegan and claims to be 100% transfer-proof and water-proof, lasting for a full 16 hours. With a description like this, I had high hopes.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of NYX Professional Makeup

To apply, I followed the directions that are simply to brush the tool through your brows in the direction of the hair growth and let it sit. If you'd like, you can fill any gaps with a brow pencil. After brushing my hair up and to the side, I waited a few minutes to ensure they were dry. Then, I filled in the sparse spots with my trusty Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($23, Sephora). (I use Taupe and Medium Brown for an ombré powder look.)