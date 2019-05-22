How to Create a Minimalist Makeup Look in 5 Easy Steps

By Ellen Miller
Updated August 27, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Dirk Lindner/Getty Images
A natural makeup look doesn't have to be boring. It can be subtly gorgeous in all the right ways—if you know how to do it. "Minimalist makeup should take a minimal amount of time," says beauty expert Susan Giordano. "But a monochromatic look still needs a little bit of color to it." Here's how to achieve an effortless, chic nude look for all skin tones.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Step 1: Start with Foundation

Courtesy of NARS

Squirt a pea-size amount of sheer liquid foundation onto the back of your hand. Swirl a foundation brush into the foundation and then blend it all over your face to even out your skin tone.

Buy It: NARS Sheer Glow Foundation ($47, NARS)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Step 2: Blend in Blush

Courtesy of Sephora

Take your blush and place a dot on each cheek. Blend it into the apples of your cheeks with your fingers. Make sure you with a small amount and build up as needed.

Buy It: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cream Blush ($20, Sephora)

3 of 5

Step 3: Swipe on Macara

Courtesy of Ulta

Work a black or brown eye pencil into the upper lash line, as close to the lashes as possible, and smudge with a cotton swab. Next, define your lower lash line by gently smudging the same pencil on the outer two-thirds of the eye. Swipe one (and only one!) coat of black mascara onto lashes.

Buy It: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($26, Ulta)

Advertisement

4 of 5

Step 4: Fill in the Brows

Courtesy of Sephora

Groom brows with a brow brush, and use a brow pencil to fill in any sparse spaces in the eyebrows. Use small, quick strokes that mimic brow hairs.

Buy It: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($23, Sephora)

5 of 5

Step 5: Add a Lip Color

Courtesy of Ulta

Choose a lipstick that flatters your skin tone and apply it to your lips. If you like something that will last all day, opt for a stain. It stays all day and won't smudge.

Buy It: Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($9, Ulta)

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ellen Miller