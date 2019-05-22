How to Create a Minimalist Makeup Look in 5 Easy Steps
Step 1: Start with Foundation
Squirt a pea-size amount of sheer liquid foundation onto the back of your hand. Swirl a foundation brush into the foundation and then blend it all over your face to even out your skin tone.
Buy It: NARS Sheer Glow Foundation ($47, NARS)
Step 2: Blend in Blush
Take your blush and place a dot on each cheek. Blend it into the apples of your cheeks with your fingers. Make sure you with a small amount and build up as needed.
Buy It: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cream Blush ($20, Sephora)
Step 3: Swipe on Macara
Work a black or brown eye pencil into the upper lash line, as close to the lashes as possible, and smudge with a cotton swab. Next, define your lower lash line by gently smudging the same pencil on the outer two-thirds of the eye. Swipe one (and only one!) coat of black mascara onto lashes.
Buy It: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($26, Ulta)
Step 4: Fill in the Brows
Groom brows with a brow brush, and use a brow pencil to fill in any sparse spaces in the eyebrows. Use small, quick strokes that mimic brow hairs.
Buy It: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($23, Sephora)
Step 5: Add a Lip Color
Choose a lipstick that flatters your skin tone and apply it to your lips. If you like something that will last all day, opt for a stain. It stays all day and won't smudge.
Buy It: Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($9, Ulta)