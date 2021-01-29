Reviewers Say This Concealer is the "Holy Grail" for Covering Under Eyes—and It's On Sale Today
The full-coverage product doesn't cake or crease, and lasts all day.
Dark under eyes are a problem many women struggle with, especially as we age and our skin becomes less elastic. (And our under eyes aren't even covered up by our face masks!) You've probably tried many products over the years that just don't give get the job done. Some concealers don't offer enough coverage, and others might work well when you first apply but don't last all day. It's frustrating to keep trying products with high hopes and then being left disappointed, but there's one option that thousands of 5-star reviewers say is a must-have for anyone needing to brighten their under eyes. It's the Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick, and it's on sale right now for $22.
Buy It: Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick ($22, originally $32, Sephora)
The Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick ($22, originally $32, Sephora) is a creamy, full-coverage product that's excellent for all skin types. The top-rated item, with a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 2,000 buyers, is useful for covering pores, blurring the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and camouflaging dark circles for a bright under eye. The blendable formula works with your concealer brush ($22, Sephora), makeup sponge ($20, Sephora), or even just your finger. In fact, the product description notes that the warmth of your finger works well for blending the product "seamlessly" into your skin. The concealer comes in 17 shades with helpful descriptions, so you can easily purchase the color right for you online.
Thousands of reviewers swear by this stick for concealing their imperfections perfectly. One 5-star buyer writes that it is a "fabulous full coverage concealer." Another reviewer says, "I have dark under-eye circles and have tried just about every concealer on the market; this one is the greatest!" Another pleased buyer calls it the "holy grail for under eyes." "Most concealers accentuate my fine lines under and around my eyes and can be drying or cakey," they note. "This one does none of those, and the shade selection is great."
Make sure you add this to your cart soon as it won't be on sale for long. (Plus, right now, all shades are still in stock, so you can find the one that perfectly matches your skin tone.) You'll notice brighter, more youthful-looking eyes during your next virtual meeting or happy hour, and your friends and colleagues will, too.
