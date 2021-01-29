Reviewers Say This Concealer is the "Holy Grail" for Covering Under Eyes—and It's On Sale Today

Dark under eyes are a problem many women struggle with, especially as we age and our skin becomes less elastic. (And our under eyes aren't even covered up by our face masks!) You've probably tried many products over the years that just don't give get the job done. Some concealers don't offer enough coverage, and others might work well when you first apply but don't last all day. It's frustrating to keep trying products with high hopes and then being left disappointed, but there's one option that thousands of 5-star reviewers say is a must-have for anyone needing to brighten their under eyes. It's the Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick, and it's on sale right now for $22.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Thousands of reviewers swear by this stick for concealing their imperfections perfectly. One 5-star buyer writes that it is a "fabulous full coverage concealer." Another reviewer says, "I have dark under-eye circles and have tried just about every concealer on the market; this one is the greatest!" Another pleased buyer calls it the "holy grail for under eyes." "Most concealers accentuate my fine lines under and around my eyes and can be drying or cakey," they note. "This one does none of those, and the shade selection is great."