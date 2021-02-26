A Makeup Vanity Mirror Will Ensure Flawless Application of All Your Products
Plus, these options double as sleek decor for your home.
There may be something your makeup routine is missing that can help take your looks to the next level. No, I'm not referring to something that everyone is raving about on social media or a miracle product that a celebrity is promoting. I'm talking about a makeup vanity mirror. A mirror, especially with a magnification side (don't be scared!) will ensure your application is flawless. (And if you need better lighting, make sure you choose an option with lightbulbs.) I've been using a makeup vanity mirror for years, and I often get compliments on how my foundation blends so well into my skin. There are all kinds of options in various finishes, with different features, so you can choose the best one for you and your space. Once you start using a vanity mirror, you'll wonder how you ever applied makeup without it.
Yes, this is a splurge, but I promise, it's worth every penny. There are two options: an 8-inch version that comes in silver, rose gold, and white and a 10-inch that comes in silver. Both options feature a 5X magnification, a 1X magnification, and a small 10X magnification to really zoom in. (It's ideal for perfecting your brows.) The mirror features a sensor that detects your face and the outer rim illimunates 100 lux to 800 lux depending on the lighting. The smaller version features an recharable battery with a manual flip for each side, and the larger option has an automatic flip (just tap the side) and needs to be plugged in.
Buy It: simplehuman sensor mirror (from $300, simplehuman)
This option is perfect for an apartment. Just place it on the desk in your bedroom, and you have a vanity. The mirror, which comes in gold and black, is 17 inches in diameter with two thin legs and a sturdy but stylish base. One five-star buyer writes, "[I] absolutely love this mirror! [It's the] perfect size for my vanity desk."
Buy It: Willa Arlo Interiors Jackie Round Accent Mirror ($89, originally $98, Wayfair)
You'll want to display this eccentric mirror for everyone to see. The mirror is 9 inches in diameter and sits on an iron pair of bronzed iron hands. The intricate detailing on the base makes it even more special.
Buy It: Nellie Tabletop Vanity Mirror ($68, Anthropologie)
Ready for your close-up? This mirror will make you feel like you're making your debut on the big screen. The frameless mirror measures 17x23x5 inches and sits on a white stand. It features USB-chargeable LED light bulbs with three dimming options: cool white, warm white and nature light. It's a perfect gift for your favorite beauty lover.
Buy It: Oquinn Frameless Lighted Vanity Mirror ($125, originally $140, Wayfair)
I love this modern option because the base doubles as storage for your essentials. The mirror is 11 inches in diameter with a brass finish and a white resin tray. It will be the perfect addition to a bathroom with brass finishes.
Buy It: Modern Resin Stone Vanity Mirror ($81, originally $90, West Elm)
I've also owned this mirror, and it's an excellent option. (I especially love the trendy rose gold shade.) The mirror is 6 inches in diameter and is two-sided, one side has 1X magnification and the other side has 10X magnification. It's battery-powered with illumination that highlights your face but isn't too bright. One five-star purchaser notes, "It has a flawless sleek look, and lighted just well enough so I don't go outside with overdone makeup."
Buy It: Conair Makeup Mirror ($40, Target)
If you're looking for a simple option that works well and is super affordable, go for this mirror. It comes in two finishes: brushed nickel and bronzed to match different styles of bathrooms. The mirror is double-sided and is 9 inches in diameter. It's another great option for a guest bathroom.
Buy It: Threshold Bathroom Mirror ($20, Target)
Comments