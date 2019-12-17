4 Game-Changing Makeup Products for Women Over 40
Find out how to get younger-looking skin with a few essential products—all under $30.
Have you ever wondered why the beauty products you used in your 20s and 30s don't look quite as flawless as you remember? As collagen begins to break down (which usually happens in your 40s), you may start to notice early signs of aging like dull skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. Your skin may also become drier as cell turnover slows, which is why it's important to stock your makeup bag with hydrating beauty products that boost skin's natural moisture content, create a luminous glow, and conceal redness and dark spots. These four products will help your complexion look naturally smooth and full.
1
Creamy Concealer
This concealer from NARS Cosmetics covers dark circles and redness without settling into fine lines, and best of all: It's available in 21 shades. Use your ring finger to tap concealer on skin without tugging–the skin around the eyes is extra-delicate.
2
Cream Blush
Powder blush has a tendency to highlight fine lines. Instead, use a cream formula to add a youthful flush to the apples of your cheeks. After applying foundation, swipe this blush stick along cheekbones and blend with fingertips. This soft pink shade will give skin a subtle, natural-looking hint of color.
Buy It: Julep Skip the Brush Blush Stick in Peony Pink, $14, Target
3
Makeup Sponge
Fingers blend fine, but a makeup sponge is the secret to a seamless finish. To use, wet the applicator with water, squeeze it out, and apply powder or liquid to its surface. Gently dab the sponge across your face until makeup is blended. Wash it with soap and water after each use to keep it in prime condition.
4
Illuminating Foundation
Offset dull, dry skin with a foundation that delivers instant glow. This hydrating liquid formula features a dewy finish that'll pep up normal to combination skin, and it includes SPF 15 for extra sun protection.
Buy It: L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation, $7.59, Target
