4 Game-Changing Makeup Products for Women Over 40

Have you ever wondered why the beauty products you used in your 20s and 30s don't look quite as flawless as you remember? As collagen begins to break down (which usually happens in your 40s), you may start to notice early signs of aging like dull skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. Your skin may also become drier as cell turnover slows, which is why it's important to stock your makeup bag with hydrating beauty products that boost skin's natural moisture content, create a luminous glow, and conceal redness and dark spots. These four products will help your complexion look naturally smooth and full.