4 Expert-Approved Makeup Products That Won't Irritate Sensitive Eyes

I love trying new beauty products and writing all about them for my job. When I'm on deadline, I spend hours staring at my computer screen before I look up. So it's no surprise that my eyes often feel dry, itchy, and watery at the end of the day. Sometimes I'll skip eye makeup altogether, which really puts a damper on my Zoom look. Hoping to keep my bylines and my beauty routine intact, I reached out to some pros for advice.
Ife Rodney, M.D., the lead dermatologist at Eternal Dermatology+ Aesthetics, says that our eyes are a vulnerable area naturally prone to sensitivity. "The skin on the eyelids is the thinnest skin on our body, so allergens and skin irritants can easily penetrate the skin, causing itching and inflammation," Rodney says. "Although we may not realize it, we frequently touch our eyes throughout the day, exposing them to even more potential irritants than other areas of our face." Also all that extra screen time, especially due to the pandemic, can contribute to sensitivity, she says. To alleviate the extra eye strain and fatigue, I like to take breaks from my screen every hour, even if it's just for a few minutes. I also wear blue-light blocking glasses, like these Blokz by Zenni rectangle frames, so I know that my eyes are protected from blue-light damage.
If you have sensitive eyes, you don't need to avoid makeup altogether, says Rodney. You should just avoid products formulated with common irritants like alcohol, artificial oils, artificial fragrances, and sulfates. "Look for products that are paraben and phthalate-free. Parabens are artificial preservatives present in many popular makeup products. While they increase the shelf life of the product, they can cause sensitive eyes to become dry and itchy."
Mineral-based eye makeup products are a good choice because they are usually less irritating and are less likely to be absorbed into the skin or cause an allergic reaction, Rodney suggests. Kelsey Deenihan, celebrity makeup artist, advises using products that are hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-tested. Look for those specific call-outs on the product label when shopping.
You should also practice good eye makeup hygiene. When you apply your makeup, always make sure you are working with clean brushes and clean hands. Deenihan suggests washing your brushes regularly so they remain free of bacteria and excess product. "Use fragrance and chemical-free cleansers like Dr. Bronner's Baby Mild 18-in-1 Castile Soap ($10, Walmart) or EcoTools Makeup + Brush Cleanser ($8, Ulta), and make sure they're completely dry before putting them anywhere near your eyes," she says.
When removing your makeup, Rodney advises using gentle, fragrance-free products like makeup removing wipes or micellar water. "With your eyes closed, use some micellar water on a cotton ball or pad and gently wipe the eyelids from the medial part (the part closest to your nose) outward," Rodney says. Be sure to avoid rubbing or scrubbing your eyes during this process. Deenihan adds, "If you ever get that burning feeling when using an eye makeup remover, it's a telltale sign that you should be switching to something specifically designed for sensitive eyes." I have been using Almay's Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover Pads ($6, Ulta) for years, and I love that they are biodegradable!
With their tips in mind, I set out to find a new regimen of eye makeup that won't irritate my sensitive eyes. Luckily, there are plenty of makeup brands that offer ophthalmologist-tested, hypoallergenic products, so you can still enjoy wearing makeup without compromise! Read on for some of the products that work best for me.
Tarte mascaras are a go-to for sensitive eyes because they are formulated without parabens and phthalates. Their new lash smoothie mascara is infused with lash-conditioning ingredients like coconut, kiwi, and avocado. It makes my lashes look fuller and longer (a win-win). I love that it doesn’t clump or flake, and it stays in place all day long without smudging.
Buy It: Lash Smoothie Volumizing hemp Mascara ($23, Tarte Cosmetics)
This eyeshadow palette is super versatile; you can use one neutral shade by itself or a combination of colors to create different looks (both natural and glam). The powders are full of mineral-rich ingredients that soothe and hydrate the skin, such as cucumber extract and Borage oil. They also don’t crease or smudge, and each shade is super pigmented, so a little bit goes a long way. I like using an eyeshadow blending brush ($18, BareMinerals) when applying to make sure that the color is evenly distributed, especially around my creases. When using a brush, be careful to avoid a common irritant for sensitive eyes: eyeshadow fallout. “Be sure to tap the brush first to discard any extra pigment,” Deenihan says. The brush is made with soft, natural fibers, so it’s ideal for sensitive eyes. The eyeshadow palette is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free.
Buy It: Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette ($29, BareMinerals)
When I’m looking for quick and easy eye color, I use this creamy shadow stick. Simply apply the color on your eyelids in one swipe, and you’re done. The product goes on sheer, so you don’t need to blend it out, but it’s buildable if you want more color. I love that it stays put all day and doesn’t crease. It’s also 100% fragrance-free.
Buy It: Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes ($19, Clinique)
I prefer using a pencil eyeliner for my lower lash line. Almay's new gel liner glides on smoothly without irritating my eyes, and it dries quickly so I don’t have to worry about any instant smudging or fading. “Eyeliner can be so tough for people with sensitive eyes, especially if you’re using it in your water line,” Deenihan says. “These stay on all day and don’t make your eyes tear.” If you’re not a fan of liquid liner, this works well for the upper lash line too! This eyeliner is hypoallergenic, and paraben-free, fragrance-free, and phthalate-free.
Buy It: Almay All-Day Intense Gel Eyeliner ($8, Ulta)