4 Expert-Approved Makeup Products That Won't Irritate Sensitive Eyes

Ife Rodney, M.D., the lead dermatologist at Eternal Dermatology+ Aesthetics, says that our eyes are a vulnerable area naturally prone to sensitivity. "The skin on the eyelids is the thinnest skin on our body, so allergens and skin irritants can easily penetrate the skin, causing itching and inflammation," Rodney says. "Although we may not realize it, we frequently touch our eyes throughout the day, exposing them to even more potential irritants than other areas of our face." Also all that extra screen time, especially due to the pandemic, can contribute to sensitivity, she says. To alleviate the extra eye strain and fatigue, I like to take breaks from my screen every hour, even if it's just for a few minutes. I also wear blue-light blocking glasses, like these Blokz by Zenni rectangle frames, so I know that my eyes are protected from blue-light damage.