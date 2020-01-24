7 Limited-Edition Beauty Products to Ring in the Lunar New Year

If the New Year's resolutions you made on January 1 didn't last too long, don't worry, because you now have a second chance. On Saturday, January 25, people around the world will celebrate the Chinese New Year. Even if you don't observe the traditions of the Lunar New Year, you can certainly upgrade the contents of your makeup bag in the name of good fortune.

Brands like Nars, Estée Lauder, and Givenchy, to name a few, are paying homage to the Chinese New Year with limited-edition makeup and skincare products in gorgeous reds and golds—the primary colors of China. Although these goodies are released just in time for the year of the rat, you can rock the lipstick, highlighter, eyeshadow, and more all year long. Because let's face it: They're far too beautiful to wear just once.