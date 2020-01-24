7 Limited-Edition Beauty Products to Ring in the Lunar New Year
The year of the rat has never been more beautiful.
If the New Year's resolutions you made on January 1 didn't last too long, don't worry, because you now have a second chance. On Saturday, January 25, people around the world will celebrate the Chinese New Year. Even if you don't observe the traditions of the Lunar New Year, you can certainly upgrade the contents of your makeup bag in the name of good fortune.
Brands like Nars, Estée Lauder, and Givenchy, to name a few, are paying homage to the Chinese New Year with limited-edition makeup and skincare products in gorgeous reds and golds—the primary colors of China. Although these goodies are released just in time for the year of the rat, you can rock the lipstick, highlighter, eyeshadow, and more all year long. Because let's face it: They're far too beautiful to wear just once.
Sparkling Lids
Unlike bulky palettes that have one or two colors you might use, this group of shadows contains four gorgeous options that can work for a bold or natural look. This pint-sized palette includes: a sparkling pale gold, a sparkling metallic brass, a shimmering deep rust red, and a sparkling antiqued bronze. The highly-pigmented shadows won't crease even after all-day wear.
Glossy Pout
This lip lacquer only needs one swipe per lip for a brilliantly colored finish. There are two different miniature packs of three that perfectly fit in your purse. The first option is bronze opulence that comes with pale fire nectar, lunar bronze, and flesh 6, and the other is red opulence that has carnal desire, celestial ruby, and blood 2.
Glowing Skin
Hydrated skin is happy skin, especially when it's treated by the industry's best-selling repair serum that's a miracle in a bottle. Simply massage a few drops on your face and neck every night to reverse the signs of aging in just four weeks. The oil-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic formula is safe for oily, dry, and combination skin.
Bold Lips
Upgrade a classic red with this shade that has just a hint of orange. (If you don't believe the hue can work on you, Givenchy shows the color on several different skin tones.) The lightweight lipstick contains hyaluronic acid spheres to leave your lips smooth. You won't have to worry about constant reapplication thanks to the long-wear formula that lasts for 12 hours.
Buy It: Givenchy Le Rouge Semi-Matte Lipstick, $38, Nordstrom
Shimmery Face
The beauty of this highlighter is the iridescent finish shines on all skin tones. The formula contains crushed diamond powder and light-reflecting pearls that will instantly illuminate your face with one swipe of your brush. The eco-friendly product is cruelty-free and vegan and can be worn on your cheekbones, eyelids, or wherever you want a little gleam.
Flawless Complexion
The secret to more youthful skin lies in this anti-aging serum. It's made with seven prebiotics and probiotic fractions to help you put your best face forward. Lancôme recommends applying the product twice a day for one week to help erase wrinkles and fine lines and reveal smoother skin.
Smooth Hands
The winter months can leave your skin dry, especially during cold and flu season, when you're constantly washing them. This lotion is made of 20% shea butter to deeply nourish skin. The 5.2-oz. cream, which has a nearly perfect rating from almost 700 reviewers, will fit in your bag for on-the-go moisturizing.
