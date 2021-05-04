Liquid Lipsticks Are My New Go-To for Bold Lips
This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
I've never been a fan of liquid lip color until very recently. Don't get me wrong; I always loved the idea of a rich stay-all-day color (red or berry, please!) that goes on like a gloss but doesn't transfer or need a touchup for hours. But wow, my lips did not enjoy the texture the first time this trend came around. Every liquid lip formula I tried left my lips feeling dry, shriveled, and almost like a layer of paint that was about to crack if I move my mouth too quickly. I need a swipe of my Burt's Bees Lip Balm ($8, Walmart) just thinking about it.
So earlier this year, when a slew of brand new liquid lipstick tubes hit my desk, I braced myself for disappointment and more discomfort—silly me. As soon as I started testing them out, I was surprised at how much more comfortable they felt than what I remembered. Also, now that I wasn't distracted by how awful my lips felt, I could finally appreciate the gorgeous high-pigment color payoff that is so unique to liquid lipsticks. Suddenly I was feeling giddy at the possibility of a lipstick that wouldn't rub off onto a face mask when I need to wear one.
Ready to give the long-wear lip game another try, I reached out to Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist, and Tatcha skincare ambassador, for his take on the trend and his application strategies. After all, he's sent many a celebrity client down the red carpet with a statement lip that can't quit. "What's been interesting about long-wear recently is that brands aren't using the same drying ingredients to lay down pigment and lock it down. The newest liquid lipsticks and lip stains deliver long-lasting, rich color minus any super-dry finish," says Martin. Rare Beauty and Honest Beauty are his top picks for long-wearing colors.
Still, there is a process to make sure the color works well, says Martin. Liquid lip formulas aren't as forgiving as cream lipstick or a gloss, so skincare prep makes a huge difference. "If your lips are flaky and chapped, the liquid lipstick starts to bleed and look gross," says Martin. The key is to make sure your lips are in great condition before you apply the color. Start by exfoliating any dead skin with a gentle sugar scrub or massage the area with a warm washcloth. Next, apply a hydrating balm or mask. Martin recommends Tatcha Le Kissu Lip Mask ($28, Sephora), which has an olive oil-derived squalane base and nourishing camellia oil. Next, remove most of the balm with blotting paper. Then swipe on the color. "Your lips will feel comfortable without affecting the color's staying power," Martin says. My lips start feeling dry after about an hour with any liquid lipstick, so I keep a balm on hand and top the color to keep it comfy.
One last important tip: Heading somewhere where you'll need to cover your face? "Before you mask up, pat a tissue or blotting paper over your lips to prevent color transfer," says Martin
Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color
The New Neutrals collection has options to flatter a wide range of skin tones. The two-piece pack comes with a moisturizing topcoat.
Buy It: Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color in Muted Berry ($11, Amazon)
Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick
This vibrant shade is especially beautiful on deep skin tones. It has a satin finish and lasts a full 16 hours. Plus, the moisturizing formula won't dry out your lips thanks to hydrating black currant seed oil.
Buy It: Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick in Own It ($11, Ulta)
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Everyone needs a red lipstick in their makeup bag. This highly pigmented formula will give you full coverage with just one coat.
Buy It: Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Individualist ($9, Ulta)
The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick
I’m so inspired by founder Melissa Butler’s story on how she started this vegan and cruelty-free makeup line in her kitchen that’s now widely available at multiple retailers across the country, including Walmart and Target. The matte formula feels good and it comes in a range of inclusive shades.
Buy It: The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick in Bawse Lady ($13, Walmart)
Flower Beauty Bitten Lip Stain
This is technically a stain but it’s very similar to liquid lipstick formulas. I love the great price point and my favorite shade is "sweet," a pinky berry.
Buy It: Flower Beauty Bitten Lip Stain in Sass ($10, Ulta)