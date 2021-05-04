Liquid Lipsticks Are My New Go-To for Bold Lips 

Still, there is a process to make sure the color works well, says Martin. Liquid lip formulas aren't as forgiving as cream lipstick or a gloss, so skincare prep makes a huge difference. "If your lips are flaky and chapped, the liquid lipstick starts to bleed and look gross," says Martin. The key is to make sure your lips are in great condition before you apply the color. Start by exfoliating any dead skin with a gentle sugar scrub or massage the area with a warm washcloth. Next, apply a hydrating balm or mask. Martin recommends Tatcha Le Kissu Lip Mask ($28, Sephora), which has an olive oil-derived squalane base and nourishing camellia oil. Next, remove most of the balm with blotting paper. Then swipe on the color. "Your lips will feel comfortable without affecting the color's staying power," Martin says. My lips start feeling dry after about an hour with any liquid lipstick, so I keep a balm on hand and top the color to keep it comfy.