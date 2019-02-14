4 Long-Wear Lipsticks That Won’t Budge or Smudge
Every one of these options will stay put—even while you're wearing a face mask.
Whether you like something natural, a bright berry, or another color, a good lipstick brightens your face and can transform your entire look. Even if the only time you're dressing up is for virtual happy hours or quick trips to the grocery store, there's nothing wrong with wanting to get a little dolled up. However, the one pain about some formulas is that they don't last long, and you find yourself continually reapplying throughout the day. And once you start layering, your lips can start to look cakey, not the smooth, flawless finish we all desire. But there are several options that will stay all day and night, even if you're wearing a face mask. Here are four affordable options that all come in tons of colors you'll want to add to your cart.
Smashbox Liquid Lipstick
If you've had issues with liquid lipsticks leaving your pout super dry, try this top-rated option from Smashbox. It features jojoba, apricot, and sunflower oils to keep your lips nourished throughout the day. The long-wearing option stays put for eight hours and needs just one swipe of the wand for an opaque color. It's available in matte and metallic matte options in 23 different shades.
Buy It: Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick, $24, Ulta
Tarte Liquid Lipstick
Reviewers love this lipstick because it dries quickly and lasts all day. (One buyer says it even stays put while they're wearing a face mask.) It's safe for all skin types and free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. The full-coverage liquid lip comes in in 25 different colors.
Buy It: Tartiest Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint, $20, Tarte
L'Oreal Paris Liquid Lipstick
You don't have to spend a small fortune on high-quality lipstick. This lightweight stain is ultra-pigmented, so you only need one layer. The popular choice has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 8,700 reviews, with one person writing, "I was so impressed because it stayed on all day, and I never needed to reapply it." You can choose from 23 non-drying shades.
Buy It: Rouge Signature Lip Stain, $10, Target
Bare Minerals Lipstick
If you like a traditional lipstick over the liquid, this is the best one for you. The formula includes baobab oil, which is packed with vitamin C, to moisturize, and sunflower seed and jojoba wax to hydrate. (No dry, cracked lips here.) The full-coverage lipstick comes in 12 colors.
Buy It: Barepro Longwear Matte Lipstick, $20, Sephora
Comments (2)