4 Long-Wear Lipsticks That Won’t Budge or Smudge

Whether you like something natural, a bright berry, or another color, a good lipstick brightens your face and can transform your entire look. Even if the only time you're dressing up is for virtual happy hours or quick trips to the grocery store, there's nothing wrong with wanting to get a little dolled up. However, the one pain about some formulas is that they don't last long, and you find yourself continually reapplying throughout the day. And once you start layering, your lips can start to look cakey, not the smooth, flawless finish we all desire. But there are several options that will stay all day and night, even if you're wearing a face mask. Here are four affordable options that all come in tons of colors you'll want to add to your cart.

Smashbox Liquid Lipstick

If you've had issues with liquid lipsticks leaving your pout super dry, try this top-rated option from Smashbox. It features jojoba, apricot, and sunflower oils to keep your lips nourished throughout the day. The long-wearing option stays put for eight hours and needs just one swipe of the wand for an opaque color. It's available in matte and metallic matte options in 23 different shades.

Tarte Liquid Lipstick

Reviewers love this lipstick because it dries quickly and lasts all day. (One buyer says it even stays put while they're wearing a face mask.) It's safe for all skin types and free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. The full-coverage liquid lip comes in in 25 different colors.

L'Oreal Paris Liquid Lipstick

You don't have to spend a small fortune on high-quality lipstick. This lightweight stain is ultra-pigmented, so you only need one layer. The popular choice has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 8,700 reviews, with one person writing, "I was so impressed because it stayed on all day, and I never needed to reapply it." You can choose from 23 non-drying shades.

Bare Minerals Lipstick