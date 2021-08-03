Lite Foundations Have Convinced Me to Wear Makeup Again

When my work-from-home life required being camera-ready for virtual meetings, mascara and concealer made sense. Foundation still felt fussy. Plus, I learned the best hack for a radiant glow: Set up your computer in front of a window for natural light (and invest in a ring light for cloudy days). But never say never, right? Though recently, my minimalist attitude has shifted. I want to wear blush! And lipstick! And I'm really into foundations that leave my skin feeling and looking fresh and healthy in any light, whether in real life or virtually.