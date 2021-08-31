The 5 Best Liquid Highlighters for a Subtle, Gorgeous Glow
Looking back at my past beauty choices, I have a mix of emotions. Some styles I still approve of, and other looks I physically cringe at. In college, when it came to my highlighter, I fully believed that more is more. The glint on my cheekbones was visible from space with the amount of product that I would layer on. Luckily, it wasn't the worst faux pas I could have committed, and I've become more restrained with my highlighter application skills. But don't get me wrong; I still love a glowy look, and to get the perfect luminesce, I use a liquid highlighter and focus on being intentional when applying, instead of just slathering the product on my entire face.
- Best Liquid Highlighter That Won't Stop Selling Out: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand ($38, Charlotte Tilbury)
- Best Liquid Highlighter for Blending: Revlon Colorstay Endless Glow, Liquid Highlighter ($8, Walmart)
- Best Liquid Highlighter That Lasts All Day: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight ($22, Sephora)
- Best Liquid Highlighter for All-Over Glow: COVER FX Custom Enhancer Drops ($42, Ulta)
- Best Liquid Highlighter for Affordability: Wet n Wild MegaGlo Liquid Highlighter ($7 Ulta)
"The key when applying liquid highlighter is to concentrate it on the high points of your face," says Sara Shah, the co-founder, and co-CEO of Journ, a skincare-focused cosmetics company. "Focus on the tops of your cheekbones, bridge of your nose, brow bone, and cupid's bow. The trick with liquid highlighters is to drop some on the back of the hands and then use a fingertip or a small applicator such as a sponge ($6, Walmart) or brush ($8, e.l.f. Cosmetics) to apply on the face."
Shah recommends starting with a small amount of product and adding more as needed. "Due to the liquid nature of the product, it's easy to use too much," she explains. "Also, liquid highlighter works best when applied over other liquid products, so apply it before going in with any powders." She adds that anyone with mature skin should be careful applying liquid highlighter because too much can emphasize fine lines. Also, an excess of product can highlight pores, which no one wants.
When it comes to choosing your shade, Shah recommends selecting one that's two shades lighter than your skin tone. But that's not a strict rule, so feel free to try out new colors to find one that you like and complements your complexion. Here are six illuminizing options to add to your makeup bag.
Charlotte Tilbury has become a favorite brand for both celebrities and makeup lovers like myself. (One of my current favorite products is the brand's Flawless Filter.) This liquid highlighter features a round sponge to dab on the product where you want. The ultra-popular highlighter comes in six shades, but rarely are all options in stock, so be sure to add yourself to the wait list to get your hands on one. In fact, this product is so sought-after that there's a limit of one per order. I recently posted a photo wearing the shade Pinkgasm, and a friend I consider to be a beauty guru asked which highlighter I was wearing because my skin looked "so good." Talk about the ultimate compliment!
Buy It: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand ($38, Charlotte Tilbury)
Your makeup is sure to look flawless with this liquid highlighter that seamlessly mixes into the rest of your makeup. The wand features a large doe-foot applicator that gives you a perfect highlight with one swipe. Plus, it's available in five shades at a great price. One happy buyer gives the highlighter a 5-star rating and writes, "This product is absolutely amazing!! I love it so much and, it gives off such a natural glow."
Buy It: Revlon Colorstay Endless Glow, Liquid Highlighter ($8, Walmart)
Another one of my favorites and a regular in my routine is this highlighter by Rare Beauty that comes in eight shades. I have the color Mesmerize, a rose-bronze, which is also Selena Gomez's "go-to shade." (And another product that's garnered me compliments.) All you need to do with this highlighter is apply one or two dots to your cheek, and you have a beautiful glow. Unlike some products that seem to fade after a few hours of wear, this product stays put all day long, even in the hot and humid summer.
Buy It: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight ($22, Sephora)
One of Shah's top picks is this luxurious option from COVER FX. The formula comes in seven shades with a dropper applicator that's perfect for illuminating your entire face. "If you want to add a bit of all-over radiance, try adding a few drops of liquid highlighter into your foundation," Shah says.
Buy It: COVER FX Custom Enhancer Drops ($42, Ulta)
There are definitely affordable highlighters that give high-quality results, like this choice. It's another product that features a large doe-tip device for easy application. The highlighter comes in two shades, a nude-toned option, and a rose-toned version. One buyer gives the liquid highlighter a 5-star rating and calls it the "best-kept secret for glow." They add, "I get SO many compliments on my skin when I wear this"
Buy It: Wet n Wild MegaGlo Liquid Highlighter ($7 Ulta)