The 5 Best Liquid Highlighters for a Subtle, Gorgeous Glow

Looking back at my past beauty choices, I have a mix of emotions. Some styles I still approve of, and other looks I physically cringe at. In college, when it came to my highlighter, I fully believed that more is more. The glint on my cheekbones was visible from space with the amount of product that I would layer on. Luckily, it wasn't the worst faux pas I could have committed, and I've become more restrained with my highlighter application skills. But don't get me wrong; I still love a glowy look, and to get the perfect luminesce, I use a liquid highlighter and focus on being intentional when applying, instead of just slathering the product on my entire face.