Kiss Chapped Skin Good Night with These 5 Lip Masks

Lip masks are the newest way to pamper your pout. With proper moisture, you can help diminish fine lines and wrinkles in your lips, giving you an overall more youthful look. These concentrated, leave-on treatments pack in nourishing oils, butters, and vitamins for deep conditioning. A few options are clear if you like something colorless, but others have a subtle pink tint to finish off your natural makeup look. You can choose to wear them throughout the day (except for the night-only option) or let them work overnight by dabbing on at bedtime. Just be sure to keep the mask within your lip line as rich formulas can clog pores, says NYC dermatologist Sapna Palep, M.D.

Image zoom Courtesy of Tatcha Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask Smoothe aging skin with this soothing mask. The Japanese peach extract repairs damaged skin, and the rose extract protects your lips from dryness. The formula is also made with camellia oil that moisturizes with vitamins A, B, D, and E. You can apply this jelly mask any time of the day, but right before bed is best. Buy It: $28, Sephora Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon Primera Clean Berry Lip Mask This plant-based product uses only natural ingredients to nourish. It's made with seaberry and rice ban wax to moisturize, and murumuru to protect your lips. The glossy finish has a berry scent that's pleasant, but not overwhelming. Use this mask throughout the day, and for an extra boost of hydration, leave it on overnight. Buy It: $20, Sephora Image zoom Courtesy of Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Agave+ Lip Mask in Buzzed Nurture your lips with this option made from clean, vegan ingredients. The agave nectar soothes, the mangosteen extract moisturizes, and the açaí provides antioxidants. The mask comes in two colors, clear and pink, and can be worn all day. You can also use it on your cuticles, elbows, or any patches of dry skin on the body. Buy It: $26, Sephora Image zoom Courtesy of Laneige Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask The secret to this overnight mask? Hyaluronic acid, a gentle ingredient that traps water molecules and leaves lips ultra moisturized. The paraben and phthalate-free formula comes in three options: original, vanilla, and apple lime. The cult-favorite product has a nearly five-star rating from almost 9,000 buyers. Buy It: $20, Sephora Image zoom Courtesy of Ulta I Dew Care Plush Party Buttery Vitamin C Lip Mask The antioxidant-rich formula (thanks to cocoa butter) nourishes skin in this slightly tinted mask. It's also made with vitamin C to protect and vitamin E to soothe lips and get rid of dryness. Feel free to use it both day and night. Buy It: $16, Ulta