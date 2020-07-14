This Setting Powder Keeps Makeup Off My Face Mask

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first recommended wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I've made sure I always wear one whenever I leave the house. One issue my friends often complain about is their makeup rubbing off on their mask, especially now that it's summer. I realized I (thankfully) didn't have that issue thanks to a product I've been using for years: Laura Mercier's Translucent Setting Powder.

I started using this life-changing makeup in college, and it's the only powder I'll ever buy. I use my Beautyblender ($20, Sephora) to apply the lightweight formula on my T-zone (where most people are the oiliest) as well as on my cheeks around my bronzer. It absorbs any oil on my face and leaves a matte finish. Hours after applying, my skin looks flawless, and my makeup hasn't budged, even after wearing a face mask.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sephora

Although I prefer the Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($39, Sephora), the formula also comes in a Translucent Pressed Setting Powder ($39, Sephora) if you prefer a compact. The loose powder also comes in a mini size ($23, Sephora) that's perfect for my purse. The pressed and the loose powder are available in two colors: translucent for very fair to medium skin tones, and translucent medium deep for medium-deep to the deepest skin tones.

I'm not the only one who swears by this product. The powder has 4.5 out of 5-star rating from nearly 8,500 buyers. One person calls it "perfect" and writes, "It doesn’t feel cakey at all, and it works with every foundation I’ve tried it with." Another customer says it's a "game-changer" and notes, "I always get so many compliments on my makeup when wearing this. Now I understand why this is a best seller."