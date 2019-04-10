5 Growth Serums That Make Your Eyelashes Fuller and Longer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are plenty of quick fixes for longer lashes. You can go with traditional false lashes, try out trendy magnetic lashes, or just go with a few swipes of your favorite mascara. But for a long-term solution to strengthen and enhance lashes, a growth serum is your best option. Although lash growth serums come in tiny tubes (and sometimes cost a pretty penny), they contain potent, nourishing ingredients to get lashes to a longer, healthier state. Here are some of the most common questions about using a lash serum, plus the best lash serums to buy. (And don't worry, we included affordable options, too.)

What's the Difference Between Lash Growth Serums and Lash Conditioners?

There are a few things to keep in mind as you're shopping for a lash growth product. First, and arguably the most important item to know is that lash growth serums and lash conditioners are not the same thing. Lash serums actually help lashes grow, whereas lash conditioners hydrate and soften lashes to make them appear longer and fuller. Both can improve the overall health of your lashes, but only one is formulated to stimulate growth.

How—and How Often—Should I Apply?

Most lash serums are made to be applied once daily, either in the morning or at night, though some formulas are designed to be used twice a day. Before you apply, make sure your face is clean and makeup-free so the serum can actually reach lash roots to strengthen them. Most bottles have a tiny brush applicator built into the lid. Use it to apply a thin line of serum along the lash line, at the base of the lashes, and let it dry before putting on other lotion or makeup.

As with any new beauty product, it's important to follow its application instructions and discontinue use if you develop any adverse reactions like redness, stinging, or swelling. You can also test out the serum on another less-sensitive or visible patch of skin (like your forearm) before applying it to lashes.

When Will I See Results?

Patience is essential here. Lash growth serums won't work overnight; they take some time and dedication to a routine to be effective. Don't be discouraged if several weeks (or even a couple months) go by before you notice results. The good news is, a little product goes a long way; a single tube of lash serum should last you several months.

If you stop using eyelash serum, you'll also stop noticing results. Even if you don't apply it daily, you'll want to use the serum three or four times each week to maintain the long, full lashes you've acquired.

