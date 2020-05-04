6 Easy-to-Apply Beauty Products for an Instant Eye Lift

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Look younger (and more awake) with a few swipes of the right product—this collection starts at just $8.99.

Wish you could erase a few years (or a bad night’s sleep) from around your eyes? A little eye makeup is the only "work" you need to hide dark circles and fine lines. "The smallest tweaks around the eye area—brightened skin, curled lashes, softly defined creases—can make you look younger and more awake," says celebrity makeup artist Jenna Menard.

You don't have to spend a fortune or be a professional to get a gorgeous look. Here, we found the six best products, including concealer, eyeliner, brow powder, highlighter, mascara, and eyeshadow, to help make your eyes look brighter, with no plastic surgery required. Add these items to your everyday routine and you'll be amazed at how much more youthful you'll look.