6 Easy-to-Apply Beauty Products for an Instant Eye Lift
Look younger (and more awake) with a few swipes of the right product—this collection starts at just $8.99.
Wish you could erase a few years (or a bad night’s sleep) from around your eyes? A little eye makeup is the only "work" you need to hide dark circles and fine lines. "The smallest tweaks around the eye area—brightened skin, curled lashes, softly defined creases—can make you look younger and more awake," says celebrity makeup artist Jenna Menard.
You don't have to spend a fortune or be a professional to get a gorgeous look. Here, we found the six best products, including concealer, eyeliner, brow powder, highlighter, mascara, and eyeshadow, to help make your eyes look brighter, with no plastic surgery required. Add these items to your everyday routine and you'll be amazed at how much more youthful you'll look.
Neutrogena Concealer
Dot a hydrating concealer under the eyes, then pat to gently blend. (You can also use it to cover blemishes or other imperfections.) This creamy formula comes in 15 shades to match a variety of skin tones.
L'Oréal Paris Eyeliner
Drawing eyeliner (in a color such as beige or taupe) along the waterline perks up tired eyes. This waterproof option is smudge-proof and lasts a full 24 hours.
Buy It: L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Eyeliner in Nude, $8.99, L'Oréal Paris
Joey Healy Brow Powder
Fill in thin spots with a bit of brow powder. Joey Healy's top-rated powder gives a natural, yet full look. If Corduroy doesn't look like the right shade for you, there are three other colors.
Buy It: Joey Healy Luxe Brow Powder in Corduroy, $28, Joey Healy
RMS Beauty Highlighter
Highlighter goes on the inner corners and below the brow bones to brighten eyes. This non-greasy luminizer has an irridescent finish and works well on oily, dry, and combination skin. Feel free to add a swipe to your collarbone for a little extra shine.
Maybelline New York Mascara
After curling lashes with an eyelash curler, apply a strong-hold mascara so the lift lasts all day. You don't have to worry about clumping or flaking with this fiber-infused formula. Just one swipe (or a few, if you want to go bold) and you'll have long, voluminous lashes.
Buy It: Maybelline New York Falies Lash Lift Mascara, $10.49, Ulta
Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyeshadow Palette
Defining your crease (where the eyelid folds) helps disguise sagging skin. The beauty of this palette is you can create a low-key look or bold smoky eye using the same shadows. It's also available in four other sets of shades.
Buy It: Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick in Signature, $54, Victoria Beckham Beauty
